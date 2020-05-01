Mobile Games Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2027

A rising number of smartphones and tablets are driving the growth of the mobile games market. Changing gamer preferences from PC and console games to mobile games is a growing demand for the mobile games market. The availability of free games for mobile is further accelerating the growth of the mobile games market. Growing inclination toward high-end gaming is also propelling the growth of the market.

The growing use of smartphones and tablets, coupled with the increasing penetration of games, are fueling the growth of the mobile games market. Increasing product development and product launches for mobiles is also a factor that triggers the growth of the mobile games market. An increasing number of tablets and smartphones provide easy access to the internet, thereby creating a vast opportunity for game developers in the mobile games market. The growing popularity of games on mobile is expected to drive the growth of the mobile games market.

Some of the leading players in global market are

1. Activision Blizzard, Inc.

2. Electronic Arts Inc.

3. Glu Mobile Inc.

4. Nintendo Co., Ltd.

5. Rovio Entertainment

6. SoftBank Group Corp.

7. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

8. Tencent Holdings Ltd.

9. Ubisoft

10. Zynga Inc.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Mobile Games Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Global Mobile Games Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

