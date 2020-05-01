Hardware Wallet Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

The devices that store private keys for cryptocurrencies offline in an encrypted device is known as hardware wallet. With the increasing users of cryptocurrency, hardware wallet market is also estimated to grow as people move to secure their cryptocurrency holding. With the increasing investments in this market, the key players are focusing on innovation with devices supporting wireless technologies and multiple currencies.

The increasing usage of cryptocurrency for secure and fast transaction for global trading, is the significant factor driving the growth of the hardware wallet market. However, lack of awareness and general understanding regarding cryptocurrencies is the factor which may restrain the growth of the hardware wallet market. In addition, rise in investment in cryptocurrency is anticipated to boost the growth of the hardware wallet market globally.

Some of the leading players in global market are

1. Coinkite Inc.

2. CoolBitX

3. ELLIPAL

4. Gray Tech International Private Limited

5. KeepKey

6. Ledger SAS

7. SatoshiLabs s.r.o.

8. Shift Cryptosecurity AG.

