Global Defibrillator Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Global Defibrillator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Defibrillation is a common treatment for life-threatening cardiac dysrhythmias, ventricular fibrillation and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. Defibrillation consists of delivering a therapeutic dose of electrical energy to the heart with a device called a defibrillator. This depolarizes a critical mass of the heart muscle, terminates the dysrhythmia and allows normal sinus rhythm to be reestablished by the body’s natural pacemaker, in the sinoatrial node of the heart. Defibrillators can be external, transvenous, or implanted (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator), depending on the type of device used or needed. Some external units, known as automated external defibrillators (AEDs), automate the diagnosis of treatable rhythms, meaning that lay responders or bystanders are able to use them successfully with little or no training at all.

Figure Defibrillator Product Picture

Over the past decade, the global defibrillator industry has witnessed remarkable growth. And it is forecasted that the market will continue to grow at a speed over 5% in the following decade. The major drivers for the market include the development of technologically advanced defibrillators, rapid growth in the aging population with high risk of target diseases, rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, growing focus of public and private organizations and key market players toward public access defibrillation, and increasing number of training and awareness programs across the globe.

Currently, North America is the largest market of defibrillator worldwide, owing to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. Europe is the second largest market, and followed by Asia Pacific.

According to our research and analysis, the leading five companies in the market occupies about 65% of the production value shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Medtronic, St. Jude, Medical, Boston Scientific, Biotronik and Physio-Control.

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators and external defibrillators are the two main products segments of defibrillator. ICD was the largest product segment. The possibility of remote patient monitoring by the utility of this device, is a major driver of the segment. New generation ICD with the bi-functional capability of preventing cardiac arrest along with performing the role of a pacemaker are expected to enhance sales volume of the device. External defibrillators are the second largest product segment. The ability of the device to diagnose early onset of ventricular tachycardia and ventricular defibrillation is expected to promote their demand.

Although sales of defibrillator brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the defibrillator field.

In 2019, the global Defibrillator market size was US$ 13440 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Defibrillator market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Defibrillator industry.

The research report studies the Defibrillator market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Defibrillator market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Defibrillator market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Defibrillator market: Segment Analysis

The global Defibrillator market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Defibrillator market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Defibrillator market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Automatic External Defibrillators

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator

Advanced Life Support (ALS)

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospital

Public Access

Home Healthcare

Other

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Defibrillator market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Defibrillator key manufacturers in this market include:

Medtronic

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Biotronik

Physio-Control

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Zoll Medical

Cardiac Science

Philips Healthcare

PRIMEDIC

Schiller

Sorin Group

HeartSine Technologies

Defibtech

