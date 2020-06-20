Global Breast Imaging Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Breast Imaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Breast Imaging market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Breast Imaging is an equipment to examine the women’s breast, and it is used as a diagnostic and screening tool. Breast Imaging Equipment is for the early detection of breast cancer, typically through characteristic masses’ detection.

In the last several years, China market of Breast Imaging Equipment developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 6%. In 2015, China capacity of Breast Imaging Equipment is nearly 450 units, and the actual production is about 360 units.

South China is the largest production province of Breast Imaging Equipment, with production market share nearly 42%. And its sales market share of Breast Imaging Equipment is 18%. Main manufacturers of Breast Imaging Equipment in South China are ANKE, Angell, Sinomdt, Macroo, etc.

The second largest production province is North China, following South China with the production market share of 32% and the sales market share nearly 23%. The manufacturing factory of Hologic is located in Beijing. There are lots of products exported to other regions from North China every year.

Players with high-quality products are Philips, Siemens, Hologic, GE Healthcare, etc. But only Philips, Siemens, Hologic have plants in China, which is very helpful for promoting their position in Chinese Breast Imaging Equipment market.

For foreign manufacturers, it would be better to set local plants or to cooperate with local manufacturers.

Breast Imaging Equipment Industry is relatively young in China, and the potential market is very attractive. So investment for Breast Imaging Equipment is promising.

In 2019, the global Breast Imaging market size was US$ xx million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Breast Imaging market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Breast Imaging industry.

The research report studies the Breast Imaging market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Breast Imaging market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Breast Imaging market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Breast Imaging market: Segment Analysis

The global Breast Imaging market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Breast Imaging market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Breast Imaging market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Analog Breast Imaging Equipment

Digital Breast Imaging Equipment

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

General Surgery

Breast Surgery

Physical examination

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Breast Imaging market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Breast Imaging key manufacturers in this market include:

Siemens

Philips

Hologic

Perlong Medical

ANKE

Angell

Sinomdt

Macroo

Orich Medical Equipment

GE Healthcare

Planmed

Metaltronica

TOSHIBA

MEDI-FUTURE

FUJIFILM

IMS

Genoray

