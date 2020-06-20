Global Operating Tables Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Operating Tables market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Operating Tables market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An operating table, sometimes called operating room table, is the table on which the patient lies during a surgical operation. It is a crucial equipment in the operating room and is available in a wide array of designs and functionalities based on its applications. An operating table may also be fixed or portable. The primary purpose of an operating table is to give patients the appropriate posture and to keep them in the best position so that surgical procedure can be performed effectively. This surgical equipment is usually found inside the surgery room of a hospital.

Operating tables industry is a little bit fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe, North America, Japan and China. Among them, Europe and North America output value accounted for more than 78% of the total output value of global operating tables. Getinge is the world leading manufacturer in global operating tables market with the market share of 35.61%.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the increasing in production capacity, expected that the operating tables raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of operating tables.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of operating tables will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Operating Tables market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Operating Tables industry.

The research report studies the Operating Tables market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Operating Tables market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Operating Tables market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Operating Tables market: Segment Analysis

The global Operating Tables market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Operating Tables market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Operating Tables market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Motorized

Non-motorized

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospital

Clinic

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Operating Tables market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Operating Tables key manufacturers in this market include:

Getinge

Hill-Rom

Skytron

STERIS

Stryker

Mizuho

Alvo

UFSK-OSYS

Medifa-hesse

BiHealthcare

AGA Sanitätsartikel

Lojer

Schmitz u. Söhne

Schaerer Medical

Brumaba

Bender

Merivaara

Infinium Medical

Image Diagnostics

Mindray Medical

PAX Medical

