Covid-19 Impact on Sulfanilic acid Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Sulfanilic acid (4-aminobenzenesulfonic acid) is an off-white crystalline solid which finds application in quantitative analysis of nitrate and nitrite ions. The solid acid exists as a zwitterion, and has an unusually high melting point.

Sulfanilic acid is an important intermediate of acid orange II,acid bright yellow 2G ,acid mordant yellow brown 4G,acid mordant dark yellow GG,direct yellow GR,reactive brilliant red K-2G and reactive purpleK-3R; it can be used in the making of auxiliary agent of dyeing and printing, such as dissolving salt B,fluorescent bleachng agent BG, BBU,anti-dust salt H; it can be used in bactericide too. Moreover, it is the intermadite of flavor, pigment, medicine and building material.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Sulfanilic acid. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Sulfanilic acid, including the following market information:

Global Sulfanilic acid Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Sulfanilic acid Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Sulfanilic acid Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Sulfanilic acid Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Nation Ford Chemical, DAIKAFFIL CHEMICALS INDIA LIMITED, Emco Dyestuff, Aarti Group, Hemadri Chemicals, Zhejiang CHEMSYN PHARM.Co.,Ltd., Hebei Jianxin Chemical., Cangzhou Lingang Yueguo Chemical, Luoyang hanyi chemical, Shijiazhuang Zhenxing Chemical Factory, Hefei Evergreen Chemical Industry, Wujiang Bolin Industry, SJZ Chenghui chemical, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Technical grade

Pure grade

Based on the Application:

Dyes

Brighteners

Pesticide use

Other use

