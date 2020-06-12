Covid-19 Impact on Global Waterproof Airtight Tapes, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
Covid-19 Impact on Global Waterproof Airtight Tapes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Airtight waterproof tapes are adhesive tape for architectural use with excellent waterproof and airtight performance. They prevent the ingress of water such as rainwater into a building, so they are used at construction sites to cover gaps in walls, ceilings and flooring. In addition to closing gaps, they are also used for repairing exterior walls, curing wires, reinforcing the seams of waterproof tents and many other applications. They come in 2 types: single-sided adhesive type and double-sided adhesive type. Single-sided adhesive tapes using a non-woven polyester fabric as a backing material can have paint and adhesives applied over them. Double-sided adhesive tapes can be used for lap siding. Airtight waterproof tapes differ in characteristics depending on the type of adhesives as well. For example, butyl rubber adhesives provide excellent weather resistance while acrylic adhesives are easy to cut by hand.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Waterproof Airtight Tapes Market
The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Waterproof Airtight Tapes market.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Waterproof Airtight Tapes market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Waterproof Airtight Tapes industry.
Global Waterproof Airtight Tapes Scope and Segment
Waterproof Airtight Tapes market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterproof Airtight Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Nitto
Den Braven
Airstop
SIGA Tapes
A. Proctor
Gerlinger Group
Mitsubishi Chemical
ISO-Chemie
KGK Chemical
Pro Clima
Hanno
Scapa
Tesa
Tremco-Illbruck
Cotran
Waterproof Airtight Tapes Breakdown Data by Type
Single-sided Adhesive Tapes
Double-sided Adhesive Tapes
Others
Waterproof Airtight Tapes Breakdown Data by Application
Construction Industry
Automotive Industry
Electronics Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Waterproof Airtight Tapes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Waterproof Airtight Tapes market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
