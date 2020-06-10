COVID-19 Impact on Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Aerospace Maintenance Chemical market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Aerospace Maintenance Chemical market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Surrounding temperature and climatic conditions associated with aerospace industry have generated the need for maintenance activites which in turn created the demand for aerospace maintenance chemicals. The aerospace maintenance chemicals include aircraft cleaning chemical, aircraft surface conditioning chemicals and de-icing chemicals of aircraft. The aircraft cleaners are used for all commercial aircrafts to keep it corrosion free as well as provides hygiene and safe from inside as well as outside areas of the aircraft. ADF (Aircraft De-icing Fluid) or AAF (Aircraft Anti-icing Fluid) generally known as aircraft de-icing chemicals are used to remove the ice and snow from the surface. It remains on the surface of the aircraft and slows down the formation of ice for a certain interval of time, this is done because the ice creates the rough surface which causes disruption in smooth airflow resulting degradation of the ability to generate lift of aircraft, in turn, increase the drag time.

In 2017, North America aerospace maintenance chemicals market accounted for 31% volume share of the market, exhibiting 2.2% CAGR till 2025.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Aerospace Maintenance Chemical. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Aerospace Maintenance Chemical was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Aerospace Maintenance Chemical is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Aerospace Maintenance Chemical, including the following market information:

Global Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, DowDuPont, Arrow Solutions, Callington Haven, Florida Chemical, Nuvite Chemical, Eastman, ALMADION, JACO INDUSTRIALS, Velocity Chemicals, Quaker, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals

Aircraft Leather Cleaners

Aviation Paint Removers

Aviation Paint Strippers

Speciality Solvents

Degreasers

Aircraft Wash & Polish

Based on the Application:

Commercial Aircraft

Single Engine Piston

Business Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Helicopters

Space

