COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Under the Hood Plastic market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Plastic welding is welding for semi-finished plastic materials, and is described in ISO 472 as a process of uniting softened surfaces of materials, generally with the aid of heat (except solvent welding). Welding of thermoplastics is accomplished in three sequential stages, namely surface preparation, application of heat and pressure, and cooling. Numerous welding methods have been developed for the joining of semi-finished plastic materials.

North America market held the biggest market share in 2017 and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.

Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Automotive Under the Hood Plastic was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Automotive Under the Hood Plastic is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Automotive Under the Hood Plastic, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Arkema, BASF, Borealis, DowDuPont, Exxon Mobil, LyondellBassel Industries, Royal DSM, SABIC, Solvay Plastics, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Polyamides

Polypropylenes

Other Plastics

Based on the Application:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

