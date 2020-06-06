In this report, the Global Glufosinate Ammonium market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Glufosinate Ammonium market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-glufosinate-ammonium-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application



Glufosinate ammonium is an organic compound with the chemical formula C5H15N2O4P. It was first brought to market in 1984, and is wildly used on control weeds in more than 100 crops in 82 countries around the world. The main application of glufosinate ammonium is the production of herbicide. As a broad-spectrum herbicide, glufosinate ammonium acts against a wide range of annual and perennial broadleaf weeds and grasses. This also includes difficult-to-control glyphosate-resistant weeds such as amaranthus, lolium, conyza and malva. Currently, with the features of high efficiency, low toxicity and easy decomposability, glufosinate ammonium gains great attention.

Glufosinate Ammonium has two models: 95%TC and 50% TK. TK is an abbreviation of technical concentration. TC is an abbreviation of technical material. The active ingredient of 95%TC is 95%min. Most enterprises can offer this product. The active ingredient of 50%TK is 50%min, and supply of TC is limited.

In the world wide, giant players in glufosinate ammonium industry, Bayer and Zhejiang YongNong are leading the whole industry.

Regionally, the production areas of glufosinate ammonium are concentrated in USA, China and EU. China is the biggest production base of glufosinate ammonium, followed by USA. The consumption of glufosinate ammonium is quite separated, with USA, China, EU, Northeast Asia and South America the main regions.

The manufacture process of glufosinate ammonium is a vital part. All China manufacturers produce through Grignard – Straker law method. The raw materials are mainly triethyl phosphite and phosphorus trichloride. The average yield of this process is 39%-42%. 8 to 13 steps are needed in the production, and large amount of waste water is produced during production. The production process of Bayer is more advanced. The major raw material is methyl phosphonic dichloride, and average yield is 92% within three steps. Consequently, the technology of glufosinate ammonium is a key factor for the production and price of glufosinate ammonium.

The price of glufosinate ammonium fluctuates with the market demand and production capacity. Before 2007, Bayer monopolized the glufosinate ammonium market and the market price of this product had kept high for many years. Recent years, as the entry of China manufacturers and capacity expansion of Bayer, the production amount of glufosinate ammonium has been rocketing, as a result of which, during 2015 and 2016 the decreasing of glufosinate ammonium price has been significant. For the past two years, as no significant capacity expansion and demand rise in international market, the market of glufosinate ammonium has warmed back with current price of 95% TK at 33734 USD/MT.

In 2019, the global Glufosinate Ammonium market size was US$ 345.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Glufosinate Ammonium market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Glufosinate Ammonium industry.

The research report studies the Glufosinate Ammonium market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Glufosinate Ammonium market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Glufosinate Ammonium market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Glufosinate Ammonium market: Segment Analysis

The global Glufosinate Ammonium market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Glufosinate Ammonium market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Glufosinate Ammonium market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

95%TC

50%TK

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Herbicide

Insecticides and fungicides

GM crops

Desiccant

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Glufosinate Ammonium market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Glufosinate Ammonium key manufacturers in this market include:

Bayer CropScience

Lier Chemical

Zhejiang YongNong

Jiangsu Huifeng

Veyong

Jiangsu Huangma

Jiaruimi

…

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-glufosinate-ammonium-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Glufosinate Ammonium market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Glufosinate Ammonium markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Glufosinate Ammonium market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Glufosinate Ammonium market

Challenges to market growth for Global Glufosinate Ammonium manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Glufosinate Ammonium Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com