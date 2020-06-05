Covid-19 Impact on Lip Care Products Packaging Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Lip Care Products Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Lip Care Products Packaging market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The lip care products packaging is used for Lip care products.

Lip care products offer protection and nourishment to the lips against dust, harmful sun rays, and drying effects caused due to wind and cold. These products are composed of paraffin, beeswax, camphor, flavors, sunscreens, dyes, fragrances, and variety of other ingredients. Increasing demand in multi-functional, organic lip care products backed by rise in health concerns have boosted the usage of lip care products, in turn fueling the growth of global lip care products packaging market.

The lip care products packaging market is backed by increasing importance of presentable appearance and grooming among the people, which is establishing opportunities for the cosmetics industry, in turn fueling the growth of lip care products packaging market over the forecast period.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Pack Tech A/S, HCP Packaging CO. Ltd, Arminak & Associates LLC, Eastar Cosmetics Packaging, IMS Ningbo Limited, The Packaging Company, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Glass Packaging

Plastic Packaging

Metal Packaging

Others

Based on the Application:

Sun Protection

Non-Medicated

Medicated & Therapeutic

