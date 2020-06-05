Covid-19 Impact on Insulated Paint Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Insulated Paint market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Insulated Paint market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Insulated paints is a type of paint that blocks the transfer of heat through walls and reduces unwanted radiant heat loss and heat gain into a structure. Insulating paints can reflect or block heat from all sources such as heaters, fireplaces, radiators, and sunlight inside a building. These paints can either be applied to the interior wall or can be mixed with an additive on an existing paint. These paints are water based, and thus are non-toxic and environment friendly. They offer high thermal coefficient and low thermal conductivity preventing insulation and reflecting the infrared rays.

Rise in investments related to construction, such as commercial and industrial buildings, and growth in need to minimize energy costs related to residential and commercial buildings drives the market growth. Further, increase in number of construction projects is expected to provide substantial growth opportunity to the industry players.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include The Sherwin Willams, AkzoNobel N.V, PPG Industries, Asian Paints, Nippon Paints, Kansai Paints, Berger Paints India Limited, Igoe International Ltd, Peintures ROBIN, Mascoat, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Acrylics

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Based on the Application:

Industrial

Building and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Marine

Others

