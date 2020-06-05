Covid-19 Impact on Insect Repellent Aerosols Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Insect Repellent Aerosols market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Insect Repellent Aerosols market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An insect repellent is a substance applied to skin, clothing, or other surfaces which discourages insects (and arthropods in general) from landing or climbing on that surface. Insect repellents help prevent and control the outbreak of insect-borne (and other arthropod-bourne) diseases such as malaria, Lyme disease, dengue fever, bubonic plague, and West Nile fever. Pest animals commonly serving as vectors for disease include insects such as flea, fly, and mosquito; and the arachnid tick.

Insect repellents are an alternative to the use of insecticides. They may be applied to the skin to protect an individual from the bites of mosquitoes, mites, ticks and lice or, less commonly, may be used to exclude insects from an area, such as in packaging to prevent infestation of stored products.

Sprays/aerosols are the most common form for mosquito repellents. They are made up of a few different types of ingredients, including a solvent, a propellant, and miscellaneous ingredients.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser, 3M, Spectrum Brands, Godrej, Konda, Avon, Coleman, Tender Corporation, Cheerwin, Sawyer Products, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Body Worn Insect Repellent

Non-body Worn Insect Repellent

Based on the Application:

Special Population

General Population

