Global Dosulepin Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2020 to 2027

Dosulepin has a toxic profile and hence needs to be taken under medical supervision, The dosage regimen is oral administration of drug initially 25mg tid with a gradual increase to 50 mg tid, if need be the dose might be adjusted as a single dose of 225mg/day at night in cases of severe depression.

Major depressive disorders currently reigning the largest market share in the dosulepin market. In this disease, the patient experiences low mood for at least 2 weeks which is usually accompanies by low self-esteem, lethargy, neuropsychic pain, hallucinations, etc. It is responsible for the death of about 2-8% of the adult population by committing suicide. As per the research citings brought forward by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 264 million people worldwide are suffering from depression across all age groups. Psychogenic facial pain is anticipated to register faster market growth during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of this somatoform disorder associated with facial neuropathy in the elderly population throughout the globe. The clinical manifestations associated with psychogenic facial pain are paresthesia, throbbing pain, allodynia, etc.

Hospital pharmacy is leading the distribution channel segment for the dosulepin market. The antidepressant drug is said to exhibit high toxicity profile and is said to produce ischemic heart disease in drug overdose, therefore, hospital pharmacist is vital in the compounding precise drug posology to prevent the occurrence of any drug-related adverse events. Retail pharmacy is gaining strong grounds in the developing regions on account of the prospering generic drugs market and government intervention in providing essential medicines to its citizens at subsidized rates at generic retail pharmacies.

Europe is presently dominating the regional segment for the dosulepin market. The major attribute responsible for its superior market growth is the constant rise in the number of cases reported pertaining to major depressive disorder in the region. According to the latest research citings provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), about 50% of the major depressive disorders are not treated effectively in the European region. Additionally,€170 billion per year is the cost related to the healthcare burden associated with the treatment of anxiety and mood disorders in the European Union region. The existence of key players in the region such as Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Teofarma S.R.L., Mawdsley-Brooks & Company Ltd, etc. further accentuates the market growth in the region. Dosulepin is not approved by the USFDA and hence it is not prescribed as antidepressant medication in the United States and Canada. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register excellent market growth in the near future. Rising prevalence of mood disorders, anxiety, psychogenic facial pain, etc., primarily drive the market growth in the region. Additionally, developing healthcare infrastructure and flourishing generic drugs market will further propel the market growth in the region.

Pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the production of dosulepin are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Teofarma S.R.L., Alphapharm Pty Ltd., Vickmans laboratories limited., Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited., Kaken Seiyaku., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Mawdsley-Brooks & Company Ltd.

Market Key Takeaways:

Significant increase in the number of patients suffering from major depressive disorder worldwide

Effective implementation of treatment guidelines pertaining to mental health throughout the globe

Affordable reimbursement scenario for dosulepin drug formulation used in the treatment of mental disorders

