Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027

As per the latest research citings provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 300 million people worldwide are suffering from asthma. Rising public health awareness regarding the therapeutic efficacy and safety associated with allergy immunotherapy will further accentuate its market growth.

Subcutaneous immunotherapy is leading the treatment segment for allergy immunotherapy market. Subcutaneous injections are beneficial in achieving desired immunomodulation via 2 steps which are buildup phase which ranges from 3 to 6 months and then the maintenance phase which ranges from 2 to 4 weeks. They are manufacturers in standard doses similar to regular vaccines. Sublingual immunotherapy is anticipated to register rampant market growth during the forecast period on account of its enhanced therapeutic efficacy for seasonal allergies. Researchers are working diligently in the manufacturing of sublingual tablets which has a fast onset of action in allergic reactions induced by pollen, ragweed, dust, and mites, etc.

Hospital pharmacy is presently spearheading the distribution channel segment for allergy immunotherapy market. The onset of action is immediate with allergy immunotherapy, hence it is necessary for the patients to do get the medicines accurately dispensed from the hospital pharmacist to negate the occurrence of any fatal health issues. Retail pharmacy is going to register magnificent market growth I the developing regions on account of availability of government-subsidized essential medicines at lower prices and increasing trend of chain pharmacies with major business houses investing huge funds in entering the retail pharmacy segment.

Europe is currently dominating the geography segment for allergy immunotherapy market. A significant increase in the number of asthma cases induced due to allergic reactions primarily drives the market growth in the region. As per the latest research citings provided by the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), approximately 10 million of the European population is suffering from asthma induced by allergic reactions. Further clinical studies have indicated enhanced sensitivity among Caucasians for immunoglobulin E mediated anaphylactic shock reactions. Domicile of key players such as ALK-Abelló A/S, LETI Pharma, Anergis SA, Biomay AG, etc. further accentuates the market growth in the region. North America is placed in the second position in the regional segment for allergic immunotherapy market. Strategic collaboration between academic research institutes and pharmaceutical players for the development of allergy immunotherapy drives the market growth in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest market growth in the regional segment. Rapid has given rise to the occurrence of allergic reactions due to water and air pollutions which causes eczema and asthma respectively. Rising public health awareness regarding the benefits of allergic immunotherapy will further accentuate the market growth in the region.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of allergy immunotherapy are Stallergenes Greer Ltd., ALK-Abelló A/S., Merck KGaA., Allergy Therapeutics, Plc., Holister Stier (Jubilant Pharma Company), Biomay AG, LETI Pharma, Anergis SA., DBV Technologies and Circassia Pharmaceuticals.

