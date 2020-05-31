Global Neonatal Enteral Feeding Devices Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027

Medical device manufactures are using materials for neonatal enteral feeding which exhibits resilience to a wide range of pH, excellent tensile strength, gentle to body tissue and does not favor the growth of any bacteria over its surface.

Feeding pumps are reigning the product type segment for neonatal infants enteral feeding devices market. The feeding of human milk is very critical in neonates who are ill and very frail to be breastfed. The continuous feeding of milk might lose fat and protein content and hence the feeding pumps are necessary to avoid nutrition depletion by providing rotating pole clamps, flow rate accuracy, interlocking connectors to prevent the accidental pull apart, and bolus protection. Feeding tubes will be registering marvelous market growth during the forecast period on account of the increasing number of neonates born with very low birth weight worldwide. Polyurethane tubes are preferred over PVC and silicone tubes due to its ergonomic features such as soft at body temperature, relatively thin wall which does not collapse when suction is applied and has a large interior diameter and small exterior diameter.

Browse the full report Neonatal Enteral Feeding Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/neonatal-infants-enteral-feeding-devices-market

Hospitals & clinics are presently leading the end-user segment for neonatal infants enteral feeding devices market. In the developed countries the neonates are born in the government-funded hospital and clinics which have the provision of neonatal intensive care units to provide medical assistance to sick neonates. Ambulatory surgical centers will be registering rampant market growth in the near future chiefly due to its ability to provide neonatal intensive care services for neonates born in remote locations.

North America is currently spearheading the geography segment for neonatal infants enteral feeding devices market growth. A constant rise in the number of neonates being exposed to nosocomial infection determines the market growth in the region. According to the latest recent findings provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the deaths per 100,000 live births in the U.S. are 566.2 each year. Additionally, the presence of major players such as Cardinal Health, Inc., Becton Dickinson, and Company, Atlanta Biomedical Corporation, Moog, Inc., etc. further accentuate the market growth in the region. Europe is the second-largest regional market, on account of the supportive regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency for the sale and distribution of neonatal enteral feeding devices. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the forecast period. A significant increase in the number of preterm births reported each year drives the neonatal enteral feeding devices market.

Medical device manufacturers actively engaged in the production of neonatal enteral feeding devices are Cardinal Health, Inc., Vygon SA., Becton Dickinson and Company., Atlanta Biomedical Corporation., Moog, Inc., DEGANIA SILICONE, LTD., Avanos Medical Devices., Canafusion., GBUK Group Ltd., and CAIR LGL.

Key Market Movements:

Significant increase in the number of preterm births and neonates born with very low body weights worldwide

A constant rise in the neonates exposed to nosocomial infection accentuates the enteral feeding devices market growth

Technological advancement in the neonatal enteral feeding devices will further propel the market growth

