In this report, the China Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Insights Forecast to 2026 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Market Analysis and Insights: China Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market

In 2019, the China Intraocular Lens (IOL) market size was US$ 478.79 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1086.67 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 11.80% during 2020-2026.

China Intraocular Lens (IOL) Scope and Segment

Intraocular Lens (IOL) market is segmented by company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the China Intraocular Lens (IOL) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

By Company

Alcon

Bausch & Lomb

AMO (J&J)

HOYA

CARL Zeiss

OPHTEC

HumanOptics

Rayner

STAAR Surgical

Haohai Biological Technology

Eyebright Medical

Wuxi Vision Pro Ltd

Segment by Type

PMMA

Silicone

Acrylics (hydrophobic)

Acrylics (hydrophilic)

Segment by Application

Public Hospitals

Private Hospitals

