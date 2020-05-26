China Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Insights Forecast to 2026
In this report, the China Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Insights Forecast to 2026 market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. China Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Insights Forecast to 2026 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Market Analysis and Insights: China Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market
In 2019, the China Intraocular Lens (IOL) market size was US$ 478.79 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1086.67 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 11.80% during 2020-2026.
China Intraocular Lens (IOL) Scope and Segment
Intraocular Lens (IOL) market is segmented by company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the China Intraocular Lens (IOL) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
By Company
Alcon
Bausch & Lomb
AMO (J&J)
HOYA
CARL Zeiss
OPHTEC
HumanOptics
Rayner
STAAR Surgical
Haohai Biological Technology
Eyebright Medical
Wuxi Vision Pro Ltd
Segment by Type
PMMA
Silicone
Acrylics (hydrophobic)
Acrylics (hydrophilic)
Segment by Application
Public Hospitals
Private Hospitals
