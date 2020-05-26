In this report, the Global Lateral Flow POC Reader Market Development and Forecast Report 2020 market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Lateral Flow POC Reader Market Development and Forecast Report 2020 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Lateral Flow POC Reader Market

The global Lateral Flow POC Reader market was valued at US$ 561.17 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 682.64 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.87% during 2020-2026.

Global Lateral Flow POC Reader Scope and Segment

Lateral Flow POC Reader market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lateral Flow POC Reader market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Lateral Flow POC Reader market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Lateral Flow POC Reader industry.

By Company

Abbott (Alere)

QIAGEN

LRE Medical (Esterline)

BD Company

Axxin

Chembio Diagnostics (Optricon)

Trinity Biotech

Detekt Biomedical

Quidel Corporation

Abingdon Health

Magnasense

Fio Corporation

NOW Diagnostics (Cellmic)

B脺HLMANN Laboratories AG

Segment by Type

Digital/Mobile Readers

Benchtop Readers

Segment by Application

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Cardiac Marker Testing

Cholesterol & Lipid Testing

Drugs-of-abuse Testing

Others

Segment by End Users

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

