Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Non-Contact Temperature Sensors, whose the sensing element does not contact with the measured object, is also called as non-contact thermometers. This type of sensors is used to measure the temperature of moving objects, small objects or objects whose temperature change rapidly. And also be used for measurement of temperature distribution. Non-contact (infrared) temperature sensing reads temperature by intercepting a portion of the infrared energy emitted by an object or substance, and detecting its intensity. Non-contact is used to sense the temperature of solids and liquids, but cannot be used on gases due to their transparent nature.

Fluke captured the top one revenue share spots in the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market in 2015. Fluke dominated with 19.13 percent revenue share, followed by Accurate Sensors with 10.97 percent revenue share and OMRON with 8.49 percent revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption of Non-Contact Temperature Sensors will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2020 will be 57137 (k units).

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Non-Contact Temperature Sensors brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

In 2019, the global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market size was US$ xx million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors industry.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Infrared Temperature Sensors

Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Electronic Industry

Metallurgy Field

Petrochemical

General Industry(pharmacy, Automobile)

Transportation

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Non-Contact Temperature Sensors key manufacturers in this market include:

FLUKE

Accurate Sensors

OMRON

IFM Electronic

Turck

Micro-Epsilon

OMEGA

Advanced Energy

Calex Electronics

Melexis

Keyence

OPTEX Group

Pasco

Process-Sensors

Proxitron

Banner

HTM

Eluox Automation

FSG Sensing

