Global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The liquid crystal display itself is a non-active light-emitting element that must be illuminated with a backlight Display Driver ICs to read the image of the panel.

The region hosts many large consumer electronics and mobile computing device manufacturers, including prominent OEMs and ODMs such as Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, HTC, ZTE, Huawei, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, and Sony. With the rising demand for high picture quality and improved efficiency systems, LED backlight DDICs are employed in the BLU of these devices.

The demand for LED backlight DDICs in developing countries is expected to drive the global market. The smartphone market in China and India is the largest in the world and is expected to drive sales of connected devices after the rollout of long-term evolution (LTE) and the ongoing trend of the Internet of Things (IoT).

“China is quickly emerging as a leading hub for LCD display manufacturers. The rising number of display device manufacturers in the country is mainly attributed to the availability of abundant resources and low-cost labor. The growing disposable income of people in APAC countries, along with the declining end-product prices, have increased the demand for such devices in the domestic market. The overall demand for consumer electronics in this region indirectly support the demand for LED backlight DDICs,” said Asif.

The presence of prominent automotive infotainment manufacturers in APAC makes the region a leader in the global LED backlight DDICs market. Companies such as Alpine, Denso, Fijitsu, Panasonic, and Pioneer manufacture automotive infotainment systems such as navigation systems and other in-vehicle entertainment devices, which incorporate LED backlight DDICs in their BLU.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the LED Backlight Display Driver Ics market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the LED Backlight Display Driver Ics industry.

The research report studies the LED Backlight Display Driver Ics market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics market: Segment Analysis

The global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

8 channel

16 channel

32 channel

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Mobile Computing Devices

TVs

Automotive infotainment systems

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the LED Backlight Display Driver Ics market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The LED Backlight Display Driver Ics key manufacturers in this market include:

Texas Instruments

Macroblock

Maxim Integrated

Advanced Analogic Technologies

Analog Devices

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

Austria Microsystems

Intersil

iWatt

Power Integrators

ROHM

Semtech

Silicon Touch Technology

Supertex

