Flooring and Carpet Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2016-2026

Markets in Qatar and Kuwait are expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, growth of hospitality sector in these countries due to upcoming events such as Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 are expected to drive carpet and flooring market in near future. Growing population and hospitality and tourism needs and various developments in commercial, residential, industrial and retail infrastructure are expected to fuel the growth of Middle East flooring and carpet market to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Among countries in the region, Saudi Arabia is estimated to account for a majority in terms of revenue share at 32.0% in 2016, followed by Egypt and Turkey. Qatar and Kuwait markets are expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% and 5.9% respectively and expected to register higher growth in terms of value over the forecast period.

The green products are fast gaining ground in the market

The stakeholders of the market such as Mac Carpet, Beaulieu International Group N.V, Tarkett S.A, Balta Group etc, Al Sorayai Group, Mohawk Industries, Oriental Weavers Group, Interface, Inc and Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company are revamping policies to meet up the new demand of the customers. They are rolling out new environment friendly products to stay in the competition.

