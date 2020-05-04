Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Intelligence with Competitive Landscape 2018 – 2028

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market

companies of gastroesophageal reflux disease devices are mainly focusing on the distribution expansion of various gastroesophageal reflux disease devices in different regions.

The manufacturing companies of gastroesophageal reflux treatment devices, such as, MediGus Ltd, Mederi RF Inc. are focusing to distribute the treatment products in many different regions.

Also, in 2018, Medigus Ltd, a medical device company which manufactures various endosurgical tools, announced the distribution agreement Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan with MELEKIRMAK, a distributor of minimally invasive medical devices.

In 2017, MediGus Ltd. announced a five year distribution agreement with Micro Tech Europe in Germany. Micro Tech Europe is a leader supplier of gastrointestinal and endoscopy devices.

Many surgical devices are getting approved in different geographical areas and hence, the scope of gastroesophageal treatment devices is likely to increase in different geographies.

For Example – In 2016, Stretta system was launched in China and is now available in China

The companies of gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment devices are also focusing on innovating new technological devices for the better treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. Many new versions and next generation updated devices have been introduced in the market.

For Example – The Company, EndoGastric Solutions, Inc. manufactures EsophyX device which is used to perform transoral incisionless fundoplication procedure and can increase the growth of gastroesophageal reflux disease devices market. The device was originally cleared by FDA in 2007. The better new version of EsophyX gastroesophageal reflux disease device i.e. EsophyX Z device has been introduced in the market. EsophyX Z got FDA Clearance in 2016, and is used to bring better treatment outcomes

Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Diseases Devices Market: Segmentation

Gastroesophageal Reflux Diseases Devices Market Analysis by Product Type

Diagnostic Devices

Manometry System

PH Monitoring System

Esophagoscopes and Gastroscopes

Treatment Devices

Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler

Fundoplication Devices

Sphincter Augmentation Devices

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

Gastroesophageal Reflux Diseases Devices Market Analysis by Procedure Type

Diagnostic Procedures

Fundoplication Procedures

Radiofrequency Thermal Ablation

Magnetic Sphincter Augmentation

Gastroesophageal Reflux Diseases Devices Market Analysis by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Gastroesophageal Reflux Diseases Devices Market Analysis by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

