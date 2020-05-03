Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market to See Incredible Growth During 2018-2027

Report Description This research report provides a detailed analysis of the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market and offers insights about the various factors influencing the market. This study of electrophoresis equipment and supplies provides a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The electrophoresis equipment and supplies report segregates the market based on type, applications, end users as well as across different regions worldwide. The report starts with an overview of the global electrophoresis equipment and supplies market in terms of value. In addition, this section of the electrophoresis equipment and supplies report includes the analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints that are influencing the market. The impact analysis of the key drivers and restraints of the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market are included in this report to provide clients crystal-clear decision-making insights. The global electrophoresis equipment and supplies market is estimated to witness a single-digit CAGR in terms of value and volume, owing to which it is expected to reach US$ 2.8 Bn by 2027. Increasing production in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry is boosting the applications of biotechnology & pharmaceutical in various research and development areas, and this is fuelling the growth of the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market. In addition, factors such as increasing biochemistry operations that include DNA sequencing, antibody identifications and others are some of the prime factors fuelling the growth of the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market at the global level. Moreover, rapid increase in research activities at hospitals, research institutes and other areas is fuelling the demand for laboratory equipment such as electrophoresis equipment & supplies. Furthermore, the applications of electrophoresis equipment and supplies in the other areas, such as food safety and content identification, is also significantly driving the global electrophoresis equipment and supplies market. Thus, the increasing applications of electrophoresis equipment and supplies in biotechnology and the identification of chemical properties is boosting the application areas for electrophoresis equipment and supplies. Leading players, such as Agilent Technologies, are following the acquisition strategy to sustain in the global electrophoresis equipment and supplies market. For example, in May 2018, Agilent Technologies announced the acquisition of Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc. (AATI), which is a one of the leading manufacturers of automated capillary electrophoresis instruments. Through this acquisition, Agilent Technologies is focusing on strengthening its position in the global electrophoresis equipment and supplies market. On the basis of product type, the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market is segmented considering the categories in which the electrophoresis equipment and supplies are available as well as their application areas. Based on product type, the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market is segmented into gel electrophoresis, capillary electrophoresis, and accessories. The revenue contribution from the capillary electrophoresis segment in electrophoresis equipment and supplies market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast. The adoption of capillary electrophoresis by hospitals, research institutes and others is fuelling the growth of this segment in the global electrophoresis equipment and supplies market. On the basis of end use, the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostics centres, academic & research institutes, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies and others. Considering the demand for electrophoresis equipment and supplies, the academic & research institutes segment is expected to grow significantly due to constant investments in conducting research for studying the biological properties and molecular identification. The application of electrophoresis equipment and supplies in biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies for the modification of products is driving the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market. Considering the applications of electrophoresis equipment and supplies, the market is segmented into analysis of haemoglobin, protein diagnosis and microbial detection. The applications of electrophoresis equipment and supplies differ as per their areas of usage as well as functions. Increase in the number of diseases and the complexities associated with seeking suitable medical solutions is one of the prime factors that is rapidly boosting the adoption of electrophoresis equipment and supplies. The increasing applications of capillary electrophoresis in the process of microbial detection and separation is contributing to growth in the demand for electrophoresis equipment and supplies. The microbial detection segment from the applications of electrophoresis equipment and supplies is expected to register a significant growth rate over forecast period. The next section in electrophoresis equipment and supplies report highlights a detailed analysis of the market across various countries. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2027, and sets the forecast within the context of the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market, which includes the latest developments and offerings. This study discusses the key trends within countries that are contributing to the growth of the market, as well as analyses the degrees at which the drivers influence the market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in the electrophoresis equipment and supplies report include North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & the rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Russia, U.K. & the rest of Europe), Japan, APEJ (China, India, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore & the rest of APEJ) and MEA (GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa & the rest of MEA). The electrophoresis equipment and supplies market report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of these devices across various regions globally for the period 2018–2027. We have considered 2017 as the base year, and provided data for the remaining 12 months. The forecast presented in the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market report assesses the total revenue by value across the market. To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types and vertical analysis based on technology trends in electrophoresis equipment and supplies. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market and to identify the right opportunities present in the market. In the final section of the electrophoresis equipment and supplies report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the electrophoresis equipment and supplies portfolio and key differentiators. This section of the electrophoresis equipment and supplies report is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the electrophoresis equipment and supplies value chain and the potential players for the same. The electrophoresis equipment and supplies report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the market. The detailed profiles of the providers of electrophoresis equipment and supplies are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term & short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market. Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market Key Segments Covered Product Type Gel Electrophoresis Systems Capillary Electrophoresis Systems Accessories End Use Hospitals & Diagnostics Centres Academic & Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Others Application Protein Diagnostics Hemoglobin Analysis Microbial Detection Key Regions Covered North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Russia France Italy Rest Of Europe Japan APEJ China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of MEA Key Companies Danaher Corporation Agilent Technologies Bio-Rad Laboratories GE Healthcare Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Merck Millipore QIAGEN N.V. Lonza Group Ltd. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. Sebia Group Labnet International, Inc. PerkinElmer, Inc. Lumex Instruments Shimadzu Corporation Hoefer Inc.

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/3552/SL