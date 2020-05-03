Acid Proof Lining Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2016 – 2026

Market Insights offer a 10-year forecast for the Germany acid proof lining market between 2016 and 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the projected period. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the Germany acid proof lining market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the Germany acid proof lining market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the Germany acid proof lining market.

Acid proof lining’s high mechanical strength and high acid resistance property is driving demand for this product over other corrosion protection methods such as polymer coatings and rubber lining systems as they use of solvent based coatings which are non-environment friendly. Acid proof lining are coatings that protect concrete, plastic piping, fiber glass and steel structures against strong acids, solvents and alkalis. Acid proof lining also provides protection against mechanical abuse and elevated temperatures. They are employed in several end-use industries wherein the floors, walls and equipment constantly exposed to strong chemicals and acids. Acid proof lining benefits the EPCMs working in these industries by saving on long-term maintenance costs. Furthermore, positive outlook of various end-use industries in Germany is poised to aid market growth. Also, low entry barrier coupled with high scope of application is expected to drive the market. These factors are expected to bolster growth of the Germany acid proof lining market over the next five to six years.

A section of report discusses on how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors that are shaping internal as well as external competition in the market. Overall internal competition in the Germany acid proof lining market is studied to be comparatively low due to low number of major manufacturers of acid proofing products in the market. The Germany acid proof lining industry is facing external competition from availability of alternative lining solutions such as rubber lining systems. Various barriers to entry in the industry are analyzed and rated on the basis of their impact on the competition level in the market.

The report talks about the market share of total Germany acid proof lining market by each of the buyer segment including manufacturers, distributors and suppliers. A section of the report highlights acid proof lining demand, state-wise. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the acid proofing ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the Germany acid proof lining market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of acid proofing solution providers covered in the report are acid proof lining suppliers and distributors. Detailed profiles of the manufacturers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the acid proof lining space. Key players in the Germany acid proof lining market include Steuler-Kch GmbH, AGRU Kunststofftechnik GmbH, Simona AG, SKO Säureschutz und Kunststoffbau GmbH, GBT-BÜCOLIT GmbH, Nittel GmbH & Co. KG, Christen & Laudon GmbH Kunststoff – Apparatebau, Hurner-Funken GmbH, Knapper Oberflächentechnik GmbH and A-SPT Protective Solutions GmbH & Co. KG.

Key Segments Covered By Material Type Ceramic Brick Lining Carbon Brick Lining Tile Lining Thermoplastics Lining Fluoropolymer Lining By End-use Industry Power Generation Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Petrochemicals Metallurgy Steel Processing Aluminium Processing Water Treatment & Processing Sewage and Waste Water Process Water Others (Automotive, etc.)

On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into ceramic brick lining, carbon brick lining, tile lining, thermoplastics lining and fluoropolymer lining. The demand for thermoplastic lining is growing rapidly owing to its scope of application and cheap prices. The market is driven by the demand of carbon brick and tile lining as well. On the basis of end-use industry, the market segmentation includes power generation, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, metallurgy, water treatment & processing and others. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for Germany acid proof lining market.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Germany acid proof lining market.

