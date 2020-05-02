BromineMarket to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2016 – 2024

This report provides forecast and analysis on the bromine market at global and regional level. The study provides historic data for 2015, and forecast from 2016 to 2024 based on volume (thousand metric tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). Global consumption and demand of bromine by each application and by each industry at the regional level has been studied thoroughly and included in this research study. It includes drivers and restraints for global bromine market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on the opportunities available at global and regional level.

In order to provide users with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed Porter’s five forces model of competition, listing company players with unique selling proposition. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, by application type, end-use industries, and derivatives.

Segmentation comprises demand for individual products and end-users in all the regions and important countries in the region. Application segmentation includes current and estimated demand of bromine for oil and gas drilling, flame retardants, biocides, purified terephthalic acid (PTA) synthesis, plasma etching, and others, which includes water treatment and mercury emission control. While end-use industries segmentation includes present and forecast demand for bromine by industries, such as chemicals, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, electronics, textiles and others. Chemicals segment includes agrochemicals, rubber and plastics and other chemical manufacturing.

Market numbers have been estimated based on the average demand and consumption analysis by each application segment and end-use industry segment. Market size and forecast for each product segment has been provided in the context of global and regional markets. Market dynamics prevalent in China, North America, Europe and the Middle East have been taken into account for estimating the growth of the global bromine market. Market estimates for this study have been based on volume, with revenue being derived from regional pricing trends. The bromine market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Market data for each segment is based on demand volume and corresponding revenue. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers based on manufacturers’ feedback and application requirement. All market numbers have been derived on the basis of demand for elemental bromine in different applications in different regions. All existing key end-use industries have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback by primary respondents. Regional consumption patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end-users of elemental bromine in different regions. We have used the top-down approach to estimate the global bromine market, split by regions. The global application segment and end-use industry split of the market has been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Regional demand is the summation of sub-regions and countries within a region. Market share of companies has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates

Several primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include USGS, OneSource, Factiva, Hoover’s, Chemical Weekly, UN Comtrade, Industrial Minerals and company annual reports and publications among many others.

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including market shares and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players in the global bromine market include Israel Chemicals Limited, Chemtura Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, Gulf Resources Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Tetra Technologies Inc., Tata Chemicals Limited and Hindustan Salts Limited. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy and recent developments.

The market has been segmented as below:

Bromine Market – Application Type Flame Retardants Oil and Gas Drilling Biocides PTA Synthesis Plasma Etching Others Water Treatment Mercury Emission Control Others

Bromine Market – End-use Industry Chemicals Rubber and Plastics Agrochemicals Other Chemical Manufacturing Oil and Gas Pharmaceuticals Electronics Textiles Others

Bromine Market – Regional Analysis North America U.S. Canada Europe EU-5 (U.K., Spain, Germany, Italy and France) BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg) Nordic (Sweden, Norway, and Denmark) Eastern Europe (Russia and Poland) Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN India Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America The Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

