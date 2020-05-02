Vegan Cheese Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2018 – 2028

Report Description for Vegan Cheese Market

This report provides a forecast and analysis of the global vegan cheese market. It provides estimated data of 2018, and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (metric tons). The report also includes key macroeconomic indicators influencing the consumption of various food and beverage products, along with an outlook on vegan cheese for the global market. It includes market growth drivers and challenges for the global vegan cheese market, and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers, and opportunities for vegan cheese-based food products. It also includes value chain analysis.

Vegan cheese is an entirely plant-based cheese, and it embroils consolidating the protein mass from numerous plant sources with lactic bacteria. Vegan cheese is made from soy milk, plant milk extracted from nuts like cashews, almonds, and pine nuts, and coconut oil. The method of preparing vegan cheese includes obtaining a non-dairy or plant-based milk. It further includes coagulating the plant-based milk using one plant-origin rennet to form curd. Afterwards, the curd is seasoned to produce vegan cheese. Vegan cheese is suitable for use in vegan pizzas, pasta, and more. Some of the major types of vegan cheese that are available commercially are mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, ricotta, and cream cheese. Vegan cheese makers are innovating new products to bolster their grip in this competitive market. The accessibility of new vegan cheese products makes it an exciting time for the vegan population. Vegan cheese is most commonly used in food areas such as restaurants, bakeries, and grocery stores. The current vegan cheese market continues to grow and advance on a global scale. The primary reasons behind the developments are growing health concerns, animal welfare concerns, and the popularity of veganism. Growing veganism is the primary driver for the growth of the market. Organizations such as PETA are spreading the word for veganism, which is enhancing consumer inclination towards vegan cheese products.

In order to provide the users of this report with a comprehensive view of the vegan cheese market, we have included a detailed competitiveness analysis and key players and their strategy overview. A dashboard view of the entire landscape provides a detailed comparison of vegan cheese manufacturers on metrics such as total revenue, product offerings, and key differentiators. The study encompasses vegan cheese market attractiveness analysis by product type, form, source, end use, distribution channel, and region. The report also covers detailed drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the vegan cheese market.

The report includes company profiles of the vegan cheese market, and the revenue generated from companies across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. By end use, the global vegan cheese market is segmented into bakery products, sweet and savory snacks, dips and sauces, dressings, ready-to-eat meals, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of form, the global vegan cheese market is segmented into shreds, blocks and wedges, and slices. On the basis of product type, the global vegan cheese market is segmented into mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, cream cheese, and ricotta. On the basis of source, the vegan cheese market is segmented into plant milk, grain milk, and others. For the calculation of market size, the consumption of packaged and processed food products where vegan cheese is inherently used was taken into consideration, in addition to the proportion of utilization of vegan cheese among plant-based foods. The average utilization of vegan cheese across different bakery products, sweets and savories, dips and sauces, and other end-use applications were analyzed. This was cross-validated with the market share of key players offering vegan cheese products. Prices of the product have been collected for bulk purchase to arrive at the market size for vegan cheese.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global vegan cheese market. Some of the major companies operating in the global vegan cheese market are Daiya Foods, Inc., Follow Your Heart, Go Veggie, Parmela Creamery, Kinda Co., Bute Island Foods Ltd., Vtopian Artisan Cheeses, Kite Hill, Miyoko’s Kitchen, Vermont Farmstead, and Good Planet Foods, among others

Global Vegan Cheese Market – By Product Type

Mozzarella

Parmesan

Cheddar

Cream Cheese

Ricotta

Others

Global Vegan Cheese Market – By Form

Shreds

Blocks and Wedges

Slices

Global Vegan Cheese Market – By Source

Almond Milk

Soy Milk

Coconut Milk

Cashew Milk

Others

Global Vegan Cheese Market – By End Use

Food Processing

Baked Goods

Sauces, Dips and Dressings

Snacks

Processed and Packed Foods

Ready Meals

Dairy and Desserts

Food Service/HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurant, Cafes)

Household/Retail

Global Vegan Cheese Market – By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Vegan Cheese Market – By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Traditional Grocery Stores

Online Retailers

Global Vegan Cheese Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East & Africa

