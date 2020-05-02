Flat Panel Display Market to See Incredible Growth During 2017 – 2027

Report Synopsis

Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast of the global flat panel display market between 2017 and 2027. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across the key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA which influence the current nature and future status of the flat panel display market over the forecast period.

This research report provides detailed analysis of the flat panel display market and offers insights on the various factors boosting the popularity of flat panel displays in various verticals. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends and market structure. The market study provides comprehensive assessment of key stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on technology and application across different regions globally. The flat panel display market is anticipated to witness significant revenue growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for higher resolution and larger display for mobile phones. The report starts with an overview of the flat panel display market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side that are influencing the flat panel display market.

The flat panel display market is classified on the basis of technology and application. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Plasma Display (PDP), Organic Light Emitting Diode Display (OLED) and Others (FED, MicroDisplay, ELD). On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive Applications and Others (Healthcare, Defence, Military, and Aviation). A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the flat panel display market across the different regions. The section provides a detailed analysis covering key trends and absolute dollar opportunity.

The next section presents a detailed analysis of the flat panel display market across various countries across the assessed regions. It provides a market outlook for 2017 – 2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the flat panel display market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses degree to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the flat panel display market across various regions globally for the period 2017 –2027. We have considered 2016 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the flat panel display market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses, based on the technology trends.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the global market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities. As previously highlighted, the global flat panel display market is split into a number of segments. All segments are analysed in terms of basis point share to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the global flat panel display market.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in the flat panel display market portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the flat panel display supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the flat panel display market.

Key Segments By Technology Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Plasma Display (PDP) Organic Light Emitting Diode Display (OLED) Others (FED, MicroDisplay, ELD) By Application Consumer Electronics LCD Television (TV) Mobile Phone Personal Computer (PC) Automotive Application Others (Healthcare, Defence, Military, Aviation)

Key Regions North America Latin America APEJ China Taiwan Korea Japan Europe Middle East & Africa

