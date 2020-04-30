Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market Will Make a Huge Impact in Near Future

XploreMR has compiled a study on the radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market, which offers an analysis and forecast of the radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market in its publication titled ‘Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028.’ This report on the radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market covers some of the key influencing factors on the demand and supply of radiotherapy patient positioning accessories over the next several years.

An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for the market participants is expected to equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market. The report on the radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market also covers an analysis of the key regions and countries of particular interest, which are estimated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the market from 2013 to 2017, and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2028 in terms of revenue in US$.

Radiation patient positioning devices help establish and maintain the patient in a fixed and defined position over a course of radiotherapy treatment session. Radiotherapy patient positioning accessories are devices that are used to help patient maintain the defined position with comfort. Some of the radiotherapy patient positioning accessories include couch tops & overlays, immobilisation system, head rest, cushions, spacers & wedges, arm & wrist supports, thermoplastic masks & sheets, locating & indexing bar, bite positioner, and markers.

This report on the radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as the coverage in terms of the way in which the radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market is structured.

Subsequently, the chapter on the market background contains relevant economic indicators, such as per capita healthcare spending and increase in cancer cases, which elaborate the dynamics impacting the radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market, as well as provides an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The following chapters dive deep into the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market, covering detailed information based on product type, and end user. The next set of chapters provide a region-wise analysis and forecasts of the radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market, which cover the vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, which include their financial information, strategy overview, and products offered, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the Radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market report include Bionix Radiation Therapy, CDR Systems, CIVCO Radiation, Orfit Industries N.V., IZI Medical Products, Klarity Medical Products, Qfix, Elekta AB and Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG among others.

To develop the estimates for the radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market, the global adoption of radiotherapy patient positioning accessories services was taken into account, which was followed by tracking key players and their product offering globally. This is then cross-referenced with the revenue generated from the sales of radiotherapy patient positioning accessories for top companies globally.

Our team of analysts reviews and interpret data from a variety of sources. The data attributed to ‘XploreMR’ is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by XploreMR analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports, investor presentations, press articles & directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are cross-referenced with XploreMR’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information.

The intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain not only to gain information specific to their role and operations, but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the Radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market.

Global Radiotherapy patient positioning accessories Market: Segmentation

Analysis by Product Type Couch Tops & Overlays Couch Top with Moving Rails Couch Tops without Moving Rails Inserts CT Overlays MR Overlays Immobilisation System Head Rest Cushions Spacers & Wedges Arm & Wrist Supports Thermoplastic Masks & Sheets Head Masks Head and Shoulder Masks Torso and Extremities Sheets Locating & Indexing Bar Bite Positioner Markers Fiducial Markers Vaginal Marker Rectal Marker

Analysis by End User Hospitals Radiation/Proton Therapy Centers Cancer Research Institutes

Analysis by Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa

