Blanket Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018 – 2027

Assessment of the Global Blanket Market

The recent study on the Blanket market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Blanket market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Blanket market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Blanket market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Blanket market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Blanket market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Blanket market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Blanket market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Blanket across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

On the basis of product type, the global blanket market is segmented as regular blanket and electric blanket. The global blanket market is further segmented on the basis of material type. The material type segment includes wool, cotton, polyester and others. The global blanket market is also segmented by end user as residential and commercial. The global blanket market is also segmented on the basis of sales channel. The sales channel segment includes hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, multi-brand stores, independent small retailers, online retailers and others retail channels.

All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of the various factors affecting the market, which include the present scenario as well as the future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 2018–2027. All the segmentation for the blanket market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

The next section of the report highlights the market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the region-wise Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the blanket market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 2018–2027.

The blanket market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing of by product type. The aggregate revenue is derived through weighted average country pricing trends. A country-wise market size and forecast for each segment of the blanket market have been provided in the report. The blanket market has been analysed based on the expected demand and current spending scenario. The pricing that has been considered for the calculation of revenue consists of the average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional blanket manufacturers, suppliers and distributors. All the key types of products have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the consumption of blankets across various regions. Blanket market numbers for all the regions by product type, material type, end-user and sales channel have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is the sum total of the demand of each country. The market share of the companies profiled in the report has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The blanket market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, demand side analysis of the blanket market and the impact of macro-economic factors on the blanket market. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the blanket market as well as to identify the right opportunities for players.

The segments of the global blanket market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the blanket market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the sales of blankets. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify the lucrative segments. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the blanket market is mentioned in the report. To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and the adoption of blankets in the global market, XploreMR has developed a market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of the study. Some of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoovers, Factiva, annual reports of companies and government associations & publications.

In the final section of the report on the blanket market, a ‘dashboard view’ of companies operating in the market is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the global blanket market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a segment in the blanket market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors in the blanket market. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. Some of the key players operating in the global blanket market include Hudson’s Bay Company; Pendleton Woolen Mills; Boll & Branch Co.; Faribault Woolen Mill Company; Biddeford Blankets, LLC; Kanata Blanket Company; Urbanara; American Blanket Company; Klippan Textil AB; The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited; Medline Industries, Inc.; Jarden Corporation; Beurer GmbH; Silentnight Group Ltd.; Shanghai Easun Group; New Zealand Wool Blankets Ltd.;Barker Textiles; Morphy Richards Ltd.; UAB Silkeborg and Shanghai Shenda Co. Ltd.

