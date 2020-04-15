Solar Micro Inverter Market: Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2016-2026

Analysis Report on Solar Micro Inverter Market

The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Solar Micro Inverter Market.

Some key points of Solar Micro Inverter Market research report:

Strategic Developments: The custom analysis gives the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, growth rate, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Features: The report comprises market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the report offers a comprehensive study of the market dynamics and their latest trends, along with market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Solar Micro Inverter Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and many other market research tools have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Manufacturers

The global Solar Micro Inverter market segment by manufacturers include

Market Segmentation by System Type

On the basis of system type, the market is categorised into Stand Alone Micro Inverter Systems and Micro Inverters sold for integration purposes, named as integrated systems. The Integrated modules are becoming the face of PV modules and rising demand of the same is reinforcing the sales of micro inverter for integration purposes.

Market Segmentation, by End Use Type

By end-use, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and utility. Growing regulatory concerns towards the safety of PV installations and preference towards high efficiency systems are influencing residential customers to shift from conventional inverters, which in turn is fuelling growth in residential end-use segment. For the scope of research the segments are being classified on the basis of average megawatts of installations deployed in each segment. Installations of the range 0-20Kw are considered as residential installations, 20Kw-1Mw installations are considered as commercial installations and 1Mw and above installations are considered as utility scale installations.

Key Regions

Demand for solar micro inverters has been inconsistent around the globe. Key factors fuelling growth include existing photovoltaic installations, Feed in Tariff benefits, Government set PV targets, regional upfront cost of PV systems and its grid parity. In this report, the global solar micro inverter market has been segmented into seven major regions, namely North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America market accounts for the maximum revenue share of the overall market, among all the regional markets, followed by Western Europe. North America and Europe collectively account for maximum market share. North America solar micro inverter market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period, and is expected to continue to dominate the market in terms of value. Meanwhile, the APEJ market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 25.4% over the forecast period, due to the rising PV installation in China and low cost of micro inverters in the region. Among all the regions, the Japanese market is expected to expand at an expected CAGR of 21.6% over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global solar micro inverter market that are covered in this report are

Enphase Energy Inc.

Altenergy Power Systems Inc.

SMA Solar Technology AG

ABB Ltd.

SunPower Corporations

Darfon Electronics Corporation

Northern Electric and Power Co. Ltd.

Sparq Systems

Chilicon Power,LLC

iEnergy Co. Ltd.

The report also describes company-specific strategies related to key developments and ongoing partnerships in the industry.

The following points are presented in the report:

Solar Micro Inverter research provides enterprises a list for selecting the expansion.

Illustrates threatening contracts, as well as, Solar Micro Inverter impending relation among material providers and vendors and vendors.

In this report, surfaces of Solar Micro Inverter industry and success are functioned.

The most important research is skilled Solar Micro Inverter SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Risks) and PESTEL (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal).

The report focuses on Import/send-out detail, Solar Micro Inverter type analysis, and prediction planning and approaches profit, apart from the technological progress of manufacturers.

Moreover, the report highlighted revenue, sales, manufacturing cost, and product and the States that are most competitive in the lucrative market share idea. There is a discussion on the background and financial trouble in the global Solar Micro Inverter economic market. This included the CAGR value during the outlook period leading to 2025.

