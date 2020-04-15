Process Automation and Instrumentation Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2017 – 2027

Global Process Automation and Instrumentation market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Process Automation and Instrumentation .

This industry study presents the global Process Automation and Instrumentation market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Process Automation and Instrumentation market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Global Process Automation and Instrumentation market report coverage:

The Process Automation and Instrumentation market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Process Automation and Instrumentation market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Process Automation and Instrumentation market report:

high demand for process automation in order to raise the bar of productivity, quality and speed with reduced errors, thus enhancing business operations.

PLC to cement its dominance in the global process automation market

PLC segment by solution type is the largest segment with respect to market valuation. It is widely used as it is suitable in any atmosphere or any operational condition. It currently holds a major share in the global market and this trend is expected to rise to reach a market valuation of about US$ 41.7 Bn by the end of 2027. This segment is anticipated to grow at a steady growth rate throughout the period of assessment, thus dominating the global market in the coming years.

From a regional standpoint, PLC segment experiences high market value in North America region, followed by Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Western Europe regions. North America being a mature market, the PLC segment is largely used due to prevalence of several industries and their high demands for process automation solutions. In Western Europe region, PLC segment is anticipated to grow at a high 5.5% during 2017-2027 as compared to APEJ and North America. However, higher potential lies in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region as it includes growing economies such as India and China which have experienced a high industrial renaissance in the recent years.

APC to witness an upsurge during 2017-2027; SCADA holds high significance

APC segment by solution type is anticipated to grow at the highest rate to reach a significant value by the end of 2027. Throughout the forecast period of 0217-2027, this segment is poised to register a robust CAGR of 6.3%. The high growth of this segment is driven by its increased use in companies that are shifting their focus towards demand driven and customer specific manufacturing environments.

Following APC, other fast growing solution type segments are SCADA, DCS and safety automation. SCADA segment is anticipated to hold high potential as it is holds high market value, second to PLC segment with a higher growth rate. By 2027, DCS segment by solution type is estimated to be valued at about US$ 31.7 Bn with a robust growth rate throughout the assessment period.

Regional Viewpoint – Highlighting North America, Western Europe and APEJ

The global process automation solution type market has grown across important regions in the world. The SCADA segment is anticipated to show high market valuation in regions of North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Western Europe. The APC segment is the fastest growing segment across regions, but experiences low market value during the 2017-2027 period. Following SCADA, the DCS segment by solution type is estimated to hold a significant market share in the years to follow.

