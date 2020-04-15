Resilient Flooring Market Size, Trends, Application, Growth Forecast Report 2020-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Resilient Flooring market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Resilient Flooring market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Resilient Flooring market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Resilient Flooring market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Resilient Flooring market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Resilient Flooring market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Resilient Flooring Market Research Report: Tarkett, Armstrong, Beaulieu, Forbo, Mohawk, Gerflor, Mannington Mills, Shaw, Congoleum, DLW Flooring, Nora Systems, James Halstead, NOX Corporation, LG Hausys, TOLI, Naibao Floor

Global Resilient Flooring Market by Type: Vinyl Flooring, Linoleum, Rubber

Global Resilient Flooring Market by Application: Commercial Flooring, Residential Flooring

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Resilient Flooring market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Resilient Flooring market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Resilient Flooring market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Resilient Flooring market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Resilient Flooring market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Resilient Flooring market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Resilient Flooring market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Resilient Flooring market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Resilient Flooring market?

Table Of Content

1 Resilient Flooring Market Overview

1.1 Resilient Flooring Product Overview

1.2 Resilient Flooring Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Vinyl Flooring

1.2.2 Linoleum

1.2.3 Rubber

1.3 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Resilient Flooring Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Resilient Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Resilient Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Resilient Flooring Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Resilient Flooring Industry

1.5.1.1 Resilient Flooring Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Resilient Flooring Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Resilient Flooring Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Resilient Flooring Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Resilient Flooring Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Resilient Flooring Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Resilient Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Resilient Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Resilient Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Resilient Flooring Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Resilient Flooring Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Resilient Flooring as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Resilient Flooring Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Resilient Flooring Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Resilient Flooring Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Resilient Flooring Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Resilient Flooring Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Resilient Flooring Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Resilient Flooring Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Resilient Flooring Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Resilient Flooring by Application

4.1 Resilient Flooring Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Flooring

4.1.2 Residential Flooring

4.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Resilient Flooring Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Resilient Flooring Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Resilient Flooring Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Resilient Flooring by Application

4.5.2 Europe Resilient Flooring by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Resilient Flooring by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring by Application

5 North America Resilient Flooring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Resilient Flooring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Resilient Flooring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Resilient Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Resilient Flooring Business

10.1 Tarkett

10.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

10.1.2 Tarkett Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Tarkett Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Tarkett Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.1.5 Tarkett Recent Development

10.2 Armstrong

10.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

10.2.2 Armstrong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Armstrong Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Tarkett Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.2.5 Armstrong Recent Development

10.3 Beaulieu

10.3.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

10.3.2 Beaulieu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Beaulieu Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Beaulieu Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.3.5 Beaulieu Recent Development

10.4 Forbo

10.4.1 Forbo Corporation Information

10.4.2 Forbo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Forbo Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Forbo Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.4.5 Forbo Recent Development

10.5 Mohawk

10.5.1 Mohawk Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mohawk Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Mohawk Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Mohawk Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.5.5 Mohawk Recent Development

10.6 Gerflor

10.6.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gerflor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Gerflor Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Gerflor Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.6.5 Gerflor Recent Development

10.7 Mannington Mills

10.7.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mannington Mills Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Mannington Mills Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Mannington Mills Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.7.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development

10.8 Shaw

10.8.1 Shaw Corporation Information

10.8.2 Shaw Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Shaw Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Shaw Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.8.5 Shaw Recent Development

10.9 Congoleum

10.9.1 Congoleum Corporation Information

10.9.2 Congoleum Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Congoleum Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Congoleum Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.9.5 Congoleum Recent Development

10.10 DLW Flooring

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Resilient Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DLW Flooring Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DLW Flooring Recent Development

10.11 Nora Systems

10.11.1 Nora Systems Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nora Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Nora Systems Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Nora Systems Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.11.5 Nora Systems Recent Development

10.12 James Halstead

10.12.1 James Halstead Corporation Information

10.12.2 James Halstead Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 James Halstead Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 James Halstead Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.12.5 James Halstead Recent Development

10.13 NOX Corporation

10.13.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information

10.13.2 NOX Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 NOX Corporation Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 NOX Corporation Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.13.5 NOX Corporation Recent Development

10.14 LG Hausys

10.14.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

10.14.2 LG Hausys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 LG Hausys Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 LG Hausys Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.14.5 LG Hausys Recent Development

10.15 TOLI

10.15.1 TOLI Corporation Information

10.15.2 TOLI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 TOLI Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 TOLI Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.15.5 TOLI Recent Development

10.16 Naibao Floor

10.16.1 Naibao Floor Corporation Information

10.16.2 Naibao Floor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Naibao Floor Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Naibao Floor Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.16.5 Naibao Floor Recent Development

11 Resilient Flooring Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Resilient Flooring Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Resilient Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

