Sandals Market Report Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2020 to 2026

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sandals Market Research Report: Birkenstock, Alpargatas, Belle, Adidas, Clark, Skechers, Caleres, Steven Madden, Rieker, ECCO, Decker, Aldo, Daphne, GEOX, Crocs, Kenneth Cole, Cbanner, Aokang, ST& SAT, Topscore, Red Dragonfly

Global Sandals Market by Type: Casual Sandals, Fashion Sandals

Global Sandals Market by Application: Children Sandals, Men Sandals, Women Sandals

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Sandals market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Sandals market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Sandals market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Sandals market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Sandals market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Sandals market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Sandals market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Sandals market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Sandals market?

Table Of Content

1 Sandals Market Overview

1.1 Sandals Product Overview

1.2 Sandals Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Casual Sandals

1.2.2 Fashion Sandals

1.3 Global Sandals Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Sandals Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Sandals Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Sandals Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Sandals Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Sandals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Sandals Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Sandals Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Sandals Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Sandals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Sandals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Sandals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sandals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Sandals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sandals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Sandals Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sandals Industry

1.5.1.1 Sandals Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Sandals Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Sandals Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Sandals Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sandals Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sandals Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Sandals Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sandals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sandals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sandals Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sandals Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sandals as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sandals Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sandals Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Sandals Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Sandals Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sandals Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Sandals Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sandals Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sandals Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Sandals Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Sandals Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Sandals Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Sandals Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Sandals Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Sandals Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Sandals Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Sandals Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Sandals Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Sandals Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Sandals Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Sandals Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Sandals by Application

4.1 Sandals Segment by Application

4.1.1 Children Sandals

4.1.2 Men Sandals

4.1.3 Women Sandals

4.2 Global Sandals Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Sandals Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sandals Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Sandals Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Sandals by Application

4.5.2 Europe Sandals by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sandals by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Sandals by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sandals by Application

5 North America Sandals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Sandals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sandals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Sandals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Sandals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Sandals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Sandals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sandals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Sandals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Sandals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Sandals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sandals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sandals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sandals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sandals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Sandals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Sandals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Sandals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Sandals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Sandals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Sandals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sandals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sandals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sandals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sandals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Sandals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sandals Business

10.1 Birkenstock

10.1.1 Birkenstock Corporation Information

10.1.2 Birkenstock Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Birkenstock Sandals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Birkenstock Sandals Products Offered

10.1.5 Birkenstock Recent Development

10.2 Alpargatas

10.2.1 Alpargatas Corporation Information

10.2.2 Alpargatas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Alpargatas Sandals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Birkenstock Sandals Products Offered

10.2.5 Alpargatas Recent Development

10.3 Belle

10.3.1 Belle Corporation Information

10.3.2 Belle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Belle Sandals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Belle Sandals Products Offered

10.3.5 Belle Recent Development

10.4 Adidas

10.4.1 Adidas Corporation Information

10.4.2 Adidas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Adidas Sandals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Adidas Sandals Products Offered

10.4.5 Adidas Recent Development

10.5 Clark

10.5.1 Clark Corporation Information

10.5.2 Clark Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Clark Sandals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Clark Sandals Products Offered

10.5.5 Clark Recent Development

10.6 Skechers

10.6.1 Skechers Corporation Information

10.6.2 Skechers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Skechers Sandals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Skechers Sandals Products Offered

10.6.5 Skechers Recent Development

10.7 Caleres

10.7.1 Caleres Corporation Information

10.7.2 Caleres Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Caleres Sandals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Caleres Sandals Products Offered

10.7.5 Caleres Recent Development

10.8 Steven Madden

10.8.1 Steven Madden Corporation Information

10.8.2 Steven Madden Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Steven Madden Sandals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Steven Madden Sandals Products Offered

10.8.5 Steven Madden Recent Development

10.9 Rieker

10.9.1 Rieker Corporation Information

10.9.2 Rieker Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Rieker Sandals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Rieker Sandals Products Offered

10.9.5 Rieker Recent Development

10.10 ECCO

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sandals Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ECCO Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ECCO Recent Development

10.11 Decker

10.11.1 Decker Corporation Information

10.11.2 Decker Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Decker Sandals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Decker Sandals Products Offered

10.11.5 Decker Recent Development

10.12 Aldo

10.12.1 Aldo Corporation Information

10.12.2 Aldo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Aldo Sandals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Aldo Sandals Products Offered

10.12.5 Aldo Recent Development

10.13 Daphne

10.13.1 Daphne Corporation Information

10.13.2 Daphne Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Daphne Sandals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Daphne Sandals Products Offered

10.13.5 Daphne Recent Development

10.14 GEOX

10.14.1 GEOX Corporation Information

10.14.2 GEOX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 GEOX Sandals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 GEOX Sandals Products Offered

10.14.5 GEOX Recent Development

10.15 Crocs

10.15.1 Crocs Corporation Information

10.15.2 Crocs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Crocs Sandals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Crocs Sandals Products Offered

10.15.5 Crocs Recent Development

10.16 Kenneth Cole

10.16.1 Kenneth Cole Corporation Information

10.16.2 Kenneth Cole Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Kenneth Cole Sandals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Kenneth Cole Sandals Products Offered

10.16.5 Kenneth Cole Recent Development

10.17 Cbanner

10.17.1 Cbanner Corporation Information

10.17.2 Cbanner Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Cbanner Sandals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Cbanner Sandals Products Offered

10.17.5 Cbanner Recent Development

10.18 Aokang

10.18.1 Aokang Corporation Information

10.18.2 Aokang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Aokang Sandals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Aokang Sandals Products Offered

10.18.5 Aokang Recent Development

10.19 ST& SAT

10.19.1 ST& SAT Corporation Information

10.19.2 ST& SAT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 ST& SAT Sandals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 ST& SAT Sandals Products Offered

10.19.5 ST& SAT Recent Development

10.20 Topscore

10.20.1 Topscore Corporation Information

10.20.2 Topscore Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Topscore Sandals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Topscore Sandals Products Offered

10.20.5 Topscore Recent Development

10.21 Red Dragonfly

10.21.1 Red Dragonfly Corporation Information

10.21.2 Red Dragonfly Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Red Dragonfly Sandals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Red Dragonfly Sandals Products Offered

10.21.5 Red Dragonfly Recent Development

11 Sandals Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sandals Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sandals Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

