E-cigarette Market 2020: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2026
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global E-cigarette market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global E-cigarette market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global E-cigarette market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global E-cigarette market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
The competitive landscape of the global E-cigarette market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global E-cigarette market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global E-cigarette Market Research Report: Imperial Tobacco, Reynolds American, Japan Tobacco, Altria, VMR Product, Njoy, 21st Century, Vaporcorp, Truvape, FirstUnion, Hangsen, Buddy Group, Kimree, Innokin, SHENZHEN SMOORE, SMOK
Global E-cigarette Market by Type: With Screen, Without Screen
Global E-cigarette Market by Application: Online, Offline
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global E-cigarette market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global E-cigarette market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global E-cigarette market.
Key Questions Answered by the Report
What will be the size of the global E-cigarette market in 2025?
What is the current CAGR of the global E-cigarette market?
Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global E-cigarette market?
Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global E-cigarette market?
Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
Which are the top players currently operating in the global E-cigarette market?
How will the market situation change in the coming years?
What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
What is the growth outlook of the global E-cigarette market?
Table Of Content
1 E-cigarette Market Overview
1.1 E-cigarette Product Overview
1.2 E-cigarette Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 With Screen
1.2.2 Without Screen
1.3 Global E-cigarette Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global E-cigarette Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global E-cigarette Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global E-cigarette Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global E-cigarette Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global E-cigarette Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America E-cigarette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe E-cigarette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America E-cigarette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): E-cigarette Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the E-cigarette Industry
1.5.1.1 E-cigarette Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and E-cigarette Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for E-cigarette Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global E-cigarette Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by E-cigarette Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by E-cigarette Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players E-cigarette Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers E-cigarette Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 E-cigarette Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 E-cigarette Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by E-cigarette Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in E-cigarette as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into E-cigarette Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers E-cigarette Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global E-cigarette Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global E-cigarette Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global E-cigarette Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global E-cigarette Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America E-cigarette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America E-cigarette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe E-cigarette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe E-cigarette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America E-cigarette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America E-cigarette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global E-cigarette by Application
4.1 E-cigarette Segment by Application
4.1.1 Online
4.1.2 Offline
4.2 Global E-cigarette Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global E-cigarette Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global E-cigarette Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions E-cigarette Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America E-cigarette by Application
4.5.2 Europe E-cigarette by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette by Application
4.5.4 Latin America E-cigarette by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette by Application
5 North America E-cigarette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe E-cigarette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America E-cigarette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in E-cigarette Business
10.1 Imperial Tobacco
10.1.1 Imperial Tobacco Corporation Information
10.1.2 Imperial Tobacco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Imperial Tobacco E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Imperial Tobacco E-cigarette Products Offered
10.1.5 Imperial Tobacco Recent Development
10.2 Reynolds American
10.2.1 Reynolds American Corporation Information
10.2.2 Reynolds American Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Reynolds American E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Imperial Tobacco E-cigarette Products Offered
10.2.5 Reynolds American Recent Development
10.3 Japan Tobacco
10.3.1 Japan Tobacco Corporation Information
10.3.2 Japan Tobacco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Japan Tobacco E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Japan Tobacco E-cigarette Products Offered
10.3.5 Japan Tobacco Recent Development
10.4 Altria
10.4.1 Altria Corporation Information
10.4.2 Altria Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Altria E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Altria E-cigarette Products Offered
10.4.5 Altria Recent Development
10.5 VMR Product
10.5.1 VMR Product Corporation Information
10.5.2 VMR Product Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 VMR Product E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 VMR Product E-cigarette Products Offered
10.5.5 VMR Product Recent Development
10.6 Njoy
10.6.1 Njoy Corporation Information
10.6.2 Njoy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Njoy E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Njoy E-cigarette Products Offered
10.6.5 Njoy Recent Development
10.7 21st Century
10.7.1 21st Century Corporation Information
10.7.2 21st Century Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 21st Century E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 21st Century E-cigarette Products Offered
10.7.5 21st Century Recent Development
10.8 Vaporcorp
10.8.1 Vaporcorp Corporation Information
10.8.2 Vaporcorp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Vaporcorp E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Vaporcorp E-cigarette Products Offered
10.8.5 Vaporcorp Recent Development
10.9 Truvape
10.9.1 Truvape Corporation Information
10.9.2 Truvape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Truvape E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Truvape E-cigarette Products Offered
10.9.5 Truvape Recent Development
10.10 FirstUnion
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 E-cigarette Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 FirstUnion E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 FirstUnion Recent Development
10.11 Hangsen
10.11.1 Hangsen Corporation Information
10.11.2 Hangsen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Hangsen E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Hangsen E-cigarette Products Offered
10.11.5 Hangsen Recent Development
10.12 Buddy Group
10.12.1 Buddy Group Corporation Information
10.12.2 Buddy Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Buddy Group E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Buddy Group E-cigarette Products Offered
10.12.5 Buddy Group Recent Development
10.13 Kimree
10.13.1 Kimree Corporation Information
10.13.2 Kimree Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Kimree E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Kimree E-cigarette Products Offered
10.13.5 Kimree Recent Development
10.14 Innokin
10.14.1 Innokin Corporation Information
10.14.2 Innokin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Innokin E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Innokin E-cigarette Products Offered
10.14.5 Innokin Recent Development
10.15 SHENZHEN SMOORE
10.15.1 SHENZHEN SMOORE Corporation Information
10.15.2 SHENZHEN SMOORE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 SHENZHEN SMOORE E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 SHENZHEN SMOORE E-cigarette Products Offered
10.15.5 SHENZHEN SMOORE Recent Development
10.16 SMOK
10.16.1 SMOK Corporation Information
10.16.2 SMOK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 SMOK E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 SMOK E-cigarette Products Offered
10.16.5 SMOK Recent Development
11 E-cigarette Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 E-cigarette Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 E-cigarette Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
