Cigarette Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Cigarette market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Cigarette market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Cigarette market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Cigarette market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Cigarette market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Cigarette market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cigarette Market Research Report: CHINA TOBACCO, Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Japan Tabacco, Imperial Tobacco Group, KT&G, Universal, Alliance One International, R.J. Reynolds, PT Gudang Garam Tbk, Donskoy Tabak, Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor, Thailand Tobacco Monopoly

Global Cigarette Market by Type: Low Tar, High Tar

Global Cigarette Market by Application: Male Smokers, Female Smokers

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Cigarette market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Cigarette market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Cigarette market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Cigarette market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Cigarette market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Cigarette market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Cigarette market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Cigarette market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Cigarette market?

Table Of Content

1 Cigarette Market Overview

1.1 Cigarette Product Overview

1.2 Cigarette Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Low Tar

1.2.2 High Tar

1.3 Global Cigarette Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Cigarette Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Cigarette Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Cigarette Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Cigarette Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Cigarette Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Cigarette Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Cigarette Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Cigarette Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Cigarette Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Cigarette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Cigarette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cigarette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Cigarette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cigarette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Cigarette Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cigarette Industry

1.5.1.1 Cigarette Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Cigarette Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Cigarette Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Cigarette Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cigarette Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cigarette Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Cigarette Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cigarette Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cigarette Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cigarette Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cigarette Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cigarette as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cigarette Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cigarette Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Cigarette Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Cigarette Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cigarette Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Cigarette Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cigarette Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cigarette Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cigarette Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Cigarette Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Cigarette Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Cigarette Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Cigarette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Cigarette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Cigarette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Cigarette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Cigarette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Cigarette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Cigarette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Cigarette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Cigarette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Cigarette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Cigarette by Application

4.1 Cigarette Segment by Application

4.1.1 Male Smokers

4.1.2 Female Smokers

4.2 Global Cigarette Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Cigarette Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Cigarette Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Cigarette Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Cigarette by Application

4.5.2 Europe Cigarette by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Cigarette by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Cigarette by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Cigarette by Application

5 North America Cigarette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Cigarette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Cigarette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Cigarette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Cigarette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cigarette Business

10.1 CHINA TOBACCO

10.1.1 CHINA TOBACCO Corporation Information

10.1.2 CHINA TOBACCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 CHINA TOBACCO Cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 CHINA TOBACCO Cigarette Products Offered

10.1.5 CHINA TOBACCO Recent Development

10.2 Altria Group

10.2.1 Altria Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Altria Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Altria Group Cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 CHINA TOBACCO Cigarette Products Offered

10.2.5 Altria Group Recent Development

10.3 British American Tobacco

10.3.1 British American Tobacco Corporation Information

10.3.2 British American Tobacco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 British American Tobacco Cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 British American Tobacco Cigarette Products Offered

10.3.5 British American Tobacco Recent Development

10.4 Japan Tabacco

10.4.1 Japan Tabacco Corporation Information

10.4.2 Japan Tabacco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Japan Tabacco Cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Japan Tabacco Cigarette Products Offered

10.4.5 Japan Tabacco Recent Development

10.5 Imperial Tobacco Group

10.5.1 Imperial Tobacco Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Imperial Tobacco Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Imperial Tobacco Group Cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Imperial Tobacco Group Cigarette Products Offered

10.5.5 Imperial Tobacco Group Recent Development

10.6 KT&G

10.6.1 KT&G Corporation Information

10.6.2 KT&G Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 KT&G Cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 KT&G Cigarette Products Offered

10.6.5 KT&G Recent Development

10.7 Universal

10.7.1 Universal Corporation Information

10.7.2 Universal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Universal Cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Universal Cigarette Products Offered

10.7.5 Universal Recent Development

10.8 Alliance One International

10.8.1 Alliance One International Corporation Information

10.8.2 Alliance One International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Alliance One International Cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Alliance One International Cigarette Products Offered

10.8.5 Alliance One International Recent Development

10.9 R.J. Reynolds

10.9.1 R.J. Reynolds Corporation Information

10.9.2 R.J. Reynolds Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 R.J. Reynolds Cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 R.J. Reynolds Cigarette Products Offered

10.9.5 R.J. Reynolds Recent Development

10.10 PT Gudang Garam Tbk

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Cigarette Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 PT Gudang Garam Tbk Cigarette Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 PT Gudang Garam Tbk Recent Development

10.11 Donskoy Tabak

10.11.1 Donskoy Tabak Corporation Information

10.11.2 Donskoy Tabak Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Donskoy Tabak Cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Donskoy Tabak Cigarette Products Offered

10.11.5 Donskoy Tabak Recent Development

10.12 Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor

10.12.1 Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corporation Information

10.12.2 Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Cigarette Products Offered

10.12.5 Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Recent Development

10.13 Thailand Tobacco Monopoly

10.13.1 Thailand Tobacco Monopoly Corporation Information

10.13.2 Thailand Tobacco Monopoly Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Thailand Tobacco Monopoly Cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Thailand Tobacco Monopoly Cigarette Products Offered

10.13.5 Thailand Tobacco Monopoly Recent Development

11 Cigarette Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cigarette Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cigarette Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

