Extruders and Compounding Machines Market to Develop Rapidly by 2017 – 2027

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Extruders and Compounding Machines Market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Extruders and Compounding Machines market. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Extruders and Compounding Machines market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Extruders and Compounding Machines market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Extruders and Compounding Machines market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors.

The growth of the global extruders and compounding machines market is directly linked to its applications across various end use industries. In the end use industry category, the plastic segment is expected to present lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

The adoption of extruders and compounding machines in plastic industry is expected to rise in the coming years, thus making this segment highly attractive. The plastic industry segment is expected to reach a value of more than US$ 6 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027) from a value of around US$ 3800 Mn in 2017.

This segment is expected to grow at a steady rate and is poised to register a CAGR of 4.9% throughout the period of assessment (2017-2027). In addition, the plastic industry segment is expected to gain additional 60 BPS during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from emerging economies such as China, India, Thailand and US, due to increased use of plastic in these regions.

Apart from the growth contribution from the plastic industry, the food sector has presented potential opportunities for growth of the global market. The food industry is expected to showcase increased demand and adoption of extruders and compounding machines in the years to follow.

This makes the food industry segment a comparatively fast growing one and is projected to rise at a value CAGR of 5.1% during the period of forecast (2017-2027). In 2017, the food industry segment was valued at about US$ 2900 Mn and is estimated to touch a valuation of more than US$ 4.8 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). On the other hand, the medical and pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to grow at a comparatively slow rate during the forecast period.

Extruders and Compounding Machines Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Extruders and Compounding Machines Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Extruders and Compounding Machines Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

