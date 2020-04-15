Buccal Films Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Buccal films are the small chips which are placed inside the cheek for drug delivery .Buccal films are retentive dosage forms and releases the drug directly into the substrate .Buccal films are small sized and they have less thickness as compared to tablets which is a major factor in improving the patient compliance. The development of mucoadhesive buccal films has increased at a very fast rate over the past few years because it is a promising delivery method alternative to various therapeutic classes including peptides, vaccines, and nanoparticles . The major advantage of buccal film over the use of tablets is that buccal films allow direct delivery of the drug through mucosa and it becomes systemically available which increases the efficiency of the drug .

The increased efficiency of the drug lead to immediate action of the drug and instant relief. The size, taste, color and the shape of the buccal films can be varied according the choice of the patient. Buccal films are easy to handle and store .Buccal films are also very easy to apply due to their small size. A number of film forming polymers are used in the development of buccal films .Propylene glycol can be used in the formation of buccal films and the solvent which is used in the development depends upon the polymer used formation of buccal films . The buccal film can be placed on the tongue or it can be placed under the tongue. Some buccal films are dissolvable as they immediately dissolves after keeping them in mouth. Buccal films are considered as a very easy way of delivering the drug as the patient do not feel any pain and the buccal film can be easily dissolved. These buccal films are dissolvable as they get wet by saliva. The polymers which are used in the formation of buccal films should be nontoxic and should not create irritation. Buccal films are hygroscopic in nature so they should be kept in dry places. Also, buccal films are moisture sensitive so they should be handled with a lot of care.

Rapidly growing incidence of migraine, nausea and vomiting are the factors driving growth of buccal films market over the forecast period. Buccal films are much better than tablets as they provide direct drug delivery for instant relief . Buccal films are very easy to apply , store and handle . These factors are expected to drive the buccal films market upside .Some patients find swallowing the tablet very difficult which is expected to increase the demand of buccal films market . Lack of awareness is a factor which can restrain the growth of buccal film market . Other factors such as salivation and swallowing , small absorbtive surface area are expected to reduce the growth of the buccal films market .

The global buccal films market is segmented on the basis of product type, disease indication, distribution channel, and geography:

Segmentation by Product type Sublingual Film Oral Soluble Film

Segmentation by Disease indication Migraine Nausea Vomiting Others

Segmentation by distribution channels Hospital Pharmacies Drug stores Retail pharmacies



Based on the product type , the buccal films are segmented into sub lingual films and oral soluble films . Sub lingual buccal films are the thin films which are applied under the tongue and the drug is absorbed by the mucosa. Based on distribution channels, buccal films are segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies. Buccal films are produces by various methods such as solvent casting method, semisolid casting method, rolling methods and many other methods in which polymers are used.

Geographically, global buccal film market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global market due to high technological advancements in field of healthcare . Europe is expected to hold second largest share in global buccal films market . Asia pacific is expected to hold a large share in the buccal film market due to presence of large population.

Some of the players identified in the global buccal films market are ,

ZIM laboratories Limited

NAL pharm

Tesa Labtec GmbH

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Aquestive therapeutics

