Consumer Cloud Storage Services Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During

The next section contains a detailed analysis of the consumer cloud storage services market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the consumer cloud storage services market, which includes latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends in various countries, which contribute to the growth of the market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, & Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and MEA (GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the consumer cloud storage services market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2026. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining eight months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the consumer cloud storage services market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global consumer cloud storage services market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of storage tier, user age, and different regions are analyzed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global consumer cloud storage services market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global consumer cloud storage services market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the consumer cloud storage services market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the consumer cloud storage services supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the consumer cloud storage services market. Some of the key competitors covered in the consumer cloud storage services market report are Apple Inc.; Google (Alphabet Inc.); Box, Inc.; Dropbox, Inc.; Amazon.com, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Sync.com Inc.; Hubic (OVH) Mediafire and pCloud AG.

Key Segments

By Storage Tier 50 GB-999 GB 1 TB – 9.99 TB >= 10 TB

By User Age < 18 Years 18-40 Years >40 Years



Key Regions covered:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Apple Inc.

Google (Alphabet Inc.)

Box, Inc.

Dropbox, Inc.

com, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

com Inc.

Hubic (OVH)

Mediafire

pCloud AG

The global Consumer Cloud Storage Services market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Consumer Cloud Storage Services market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Consumer Cloud Storage Services market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.