Bra Market 2019-2027 / Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, and Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the bra market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the bra market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the bra market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the bra market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the bra market by segmenting the market based on the type, materials, channel, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The high living standard of the women belonging to the upper class & upper-middle-class population is likely to influence the business growth. Today, women belonging to these two groups use their purchasing power to purchase high-quality bras. Moreover, the rise in the number of manufacturers across the globe will elevate the global business trends. Additionally, the increase in product customization, exact product positioning, and commercialization will help the bra market to gain momentum during the forecast timeline.

Based on type, the industry can be segregated into padded bra and non-padded bra. Moreover, padded bra segment includes a sports bra, underwired bra, bandeau bra, nursing bra, adhesive pushup bra, and strapless, halter, & convertible bra. Non-padded bra segment includes a sports bra, underwired bra, bandeau bra, nursing bra, adhesive pushup bra, and strapless, halter, & convertible bra In terms of materials, the bra industry can be divided into bra cup fabrics, band fabrics, lining fabrics, and bra fabrics.

Additionally, the bra cup fabrics segment includes cotton, nylon, spandex, silk, and polyester fabrics. Bra fabrics segment includes tricot, jersey knit, and raschel fabrics. Band fabric segment includes power net, stretch mesh, double knit power net, and tech sheen. Based on the channel, the market is classified into hypermarkets, online sale, supermarkets, specialty stores, and others.

Some of the key players in the bra market include Curvy Kate, Kiss Me Deadly, La Perla, Adoreme.com, Karlee Smith, House Of Barre, Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle, Ann Summers, Abercrombie & Fitch Co., The Jolidion Brand, Bareweb, Inc., Coast Pad and Trim., Jockey, Andres Sarda, and Bruno Banani.

