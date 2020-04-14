Needle Recapping Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends during Forecasts 2018 – 2028

A needle is a medical instrument that is pointed and enters into the skin either to inject or extract fluids such as liquid medicines, drugs or blood. It enters the skin and is also referred to as ‘sharps’. A needle contains a sharp opening at the end and is mostly used with a syringe. Needle recapping is performed to dispose-off the needle after the syringe has been used. Most of the times it is not advised to dispose the needle by needle recapping, as it poses a serious threat of needle stick injuries to the person performing it or could also lead to infections of the skin for the patient with the liquid in the syringe. According to the Modern Health Association, approximately 600,000 cases of healthcare risk injuries by needle stick injuries are reported every year and among these 600,000 cases, almost 39 cases are infected with HIV. Needle recapping is recommended for rare cases in certain dental and medical cases. Needle recapping is usually done by three methods, by using a tong, with a recapping device and by the one-hand scoop method. Certain safety precautions are recommended for performing needle recapping. Immediate disposing is required after needle recapping.

The increase in dental disorders is leading to an increase in dental surgery procedures, which is one of the driving factors for the needle recapping market. Lack of awareness about the potential hazards and needle stick injuries leading to major life threats is also expected to drive the market for needle recapping over the forecast period. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration prohibits needle recapping, except for situations where there is no other feasible option. Certain acts such as the Needle Stick Safety and Prevention Act is also driving the market for needle recapping. However, several major life threats such as needle stick injuries and transmission of infections with diseases might hinder the market growth for needle recapping over the forecast period. Certain pre-filled syringes might come in contact with the skin and cause skin allergies and infection. This could also hinder the market growth for needle recapping over the forecast period.

Segmentation

Tentatively, the needle recapping market has been segmented on the basis of product type, usability, application, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global needle recapping market has been segmented as:

Autoclavable Needle Recapping Devices

Non-autoclavable Needle Recapping Devices

Based on usability, the global needle recapping market has been segmented as:

Multiple Port Needle Recapping Device

Single Port Needle Recapping Device

Based on application, the global needle recapping market has been segmented as:

For Dental Procedures

For Other Medical Procedures

Based on end user, the global needle recapping market has been segmented as:

Hospital

Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The global needle recapping market has been registering moderate growth, due to the potential hazards associated with needle recapping. Certain regulations and safety updates by health associations and governments are expected to boost the market growth for needle recapping over the forecast period. Needle recapping is mostly recommended for dental procedures. By application, dental needle recapping devices are expected to grow at a healthy rate, owing to the increasing incidences of dental disorders and other related ailments. By product type, autoclavable needle recapping devices are expected to grow at a decent rate, owing to the higher safety they offer while recapping needles. By end user, specialized clinics are expected to grow moderately, owing to the increasing number of dental surgeries being performed globally.

Geographically, global needle recapping market has been segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe. The U.S. Needle recapping market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the North American market, owing to the increased awareness regarding dental health, which is leading to an increase in the number of dental procedures. The Asia Pacific needle recapping market, mainly China, India and other Southeast Asia regions and the Europe Needle Recapping market are expected to remain lucrative over the forecast years, owing to the high demand for healthcare service. The MEA needle recapping market is expected to witness moderate growth, due to the poor healthcare infrastructure in the region, which is resulting in the low availability of healthcare procedures, and the low per capita income, which translates to low affordability.

Some of the market participants in the global needle recapping market identified across the value chain include ,

Biodex, Cipla Inc.

Bright Technologies Ltd.

Dentsply Sirona

Septodont Inc.

Hager Electro

HPTC Inc.

Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Certol International LLC.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

