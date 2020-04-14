Portable Lights Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast Report 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Portable Lights market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Portable Lights market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Portable Lights market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Portable Lights market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Portable Lights market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Portable Lights market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Portable Lights Market Research Report: Maglite, Kang Mingsheng, Energizer, Ledlenser, KENNEDE, DP Lighting, Taigeer, Ocean’s King, SureFire, Dorcy, Nite Ize, Nitecore, Jiage, Petzl, Nextorch, Fenix, Pelican, Twoboys, Olight, Streamlight, Princeton, Wolf Eyes, Browning

Global Portable Lights Market by Type: Flashlights, Headlamps, Area Lights/Lanterns, Bicycle Lights, Others

Global Portable Lights Market by Application: Outdoor, Industrial, Residential, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Portable Lights market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Portable Lights market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Portable Lights market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Portable Lights market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Portable Lights market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Portable Lights market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Portable Lights market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Portable Lights market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Portable Lights market?

Table Of Content

1 Portable Lights Market Overview

1.1 Portable Lights Product Overview

1.2 Portable Lights Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Flashlights

1.2.2 Headlamps

1.2.3 Area Lights/Lanterns

1.2.4 Bicycle Lights

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Portable Lights Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Portable Lights Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Portable Lights Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable Lights Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable Lights Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable Lights Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Portable Lights Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable Lights Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable Lights Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable Lights Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Portable Lights Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Portable Lights Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Lights Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable Lights Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Lights Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Portable Lights Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Portable Lights Industry

1.5.1.1 Portable Lights Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Portable Lights Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Portable Lights Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Portable Lights Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Lights Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Lights Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable Lights Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Lights Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable Lights Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Lights Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Lights Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Portable Lights as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Lights Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Lights Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Portable Lights Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Portable Lights Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Portable Lights Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Portable Lights Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Portable Lights Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Portable Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Portable Lights Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Portable Lights Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Portable Lights Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Portable Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Portable Lights Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Portable Lights Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Lights Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Lights Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Portable Lights Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Portable Lights Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Portable Lights Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Portable Lights Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Lights Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Lights Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Portable Lights by Application

4.1 Portable Lights Segment by Application

4.1.1 Outdoor

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Residential

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Portable Lights Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Portable Lights Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Portable Lights Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Portable Lights Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Portable Lights by Application

4.5.2 Europe Portable Lights by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Lights by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Portable Lights by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Lights by Application

5 North America Portable Lights Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Portable Lights Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Portable Lights Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Portable Lights Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Portable Lights Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Portable Lights Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Portable Lights Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Portable Lights Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Portable Lights Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Portable Lights Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Portable Lights Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Lights Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Lights Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Lights Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Lights Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Portable Lights Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Portable Lights Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Portable Lights Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Portable Lights Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Portable Lights Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Portable Lights Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Lights Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Lights Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Lights Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Lights Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Portable Lights Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Lights Business

10.1 Maglite

10.1.1 Maglite Corporation Information

10.1.2 Maglite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Maglite Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Maglite Portable Lights Products Offered

10.1.5 Maglite Recent Development

10.2 Kang Mingsheng

10.2.1 Kang Mingsheng Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kang Mingsheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Kang Mingsheng Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Maglite Portable Lights Products Offered

10.2.5 Kang Mingsheng Recent Development

10.3 Energizer

10.3.1 Energizer Corporation Information

10.3.2 Energizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Energizer Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Energizer Portable Lights Products Offered

10.3.5 Energizer Recent Development

10.4 Ledlenser

10.4.1 Ledlenser Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ledlenser Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Ledlenser Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Ledlenser Portable Lights Products Offered

10.4.5 Ledlenser Recent Development

10.5 KENNEDE

10.5.1 KENNEDE Corporation Information

10.5.2 KENNEDE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 KENNEDE Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 KENNEDE Portable Lights Products Offered

10.5.5 KENNEDE Recent Development

10.6 DP Lighting

10.6.1 DP Lighting Corporation Information

10.6.2 DP Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 DP Lighting Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 DP Lighting Portable Lights Products Offered

10.6.5 DP Lighting Recent Development

10.7 Taigeer

10.7.1 Taigeer Corporation Information

10.7.2 Taigeer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Taigeer Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Taigeer Portable Lights Products Offered

10.7.5 Taigeer Recent Development

10.8 Ocean’s King

10.8.1 Ocean’s King Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ocean’s King Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Ocean’s King Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Ocean’s King Portable Lights Products Offered

10.8.5 Ocean’s King Recent Development

10.9 SureFire

10.9.1 SureFire Corporation Information

10.9.2 SureFire Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 SureFire Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 SureFire Portable Lights Products Offered

10.9.5 SureFire Recent Development

10.10 Dorcy

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Portable Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Dorcy Portable Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Dorcy Recent Development

10.11 Nite Ize

10.11.1 Nite Ize Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nite Ize Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Nite Ize Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Nite Ize Portable Lights Products Offered

10.11.5 Nite Ize Recent Development

10.12 Nitecore

10.12.1 Nitecore Corporation Information

10.12.2 Nitecore Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Nitecore Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Nitecore Portable Lights Products Offered

10.12.5 Nitecore Recent Development

10.13 Jiage

10.13.1 Jiage Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jiage Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Jiage Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Jiage Portable Lights Products Offered

10.13.5 Jiage Recent Development

10.14 Petzl

10.14.1 Petzl Corporation Information

10.14.2 Petzl Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Petzl Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Petzl Portable Lights Products Offered

10.14.5 Petzl Recent Development

10.15 Nextorch

10.15.1 Nextorch Corporation Information

10.15.2 Nextorch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Nextorch Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Nextorch Portable Lights Products Offered

10.15.5 Nextorch Recent Development

10.16 Fenix

10.16.1 Fenix Corporation Information

10.16.2 Fenix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Fenix Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Fenix Portable Lights Products Offered

10.16.5 Fenix Recent Development

10.17 Pelican

10.17.1 Pelican Corporation Information

10.17.2 Pelican Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Pelican Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Pelican Portable Lights Products Offered

10.17.5 Pelican Recent Development

10.18 Twoboys

10.18.1 Twoboys Corporation Information

10.18.2 Twoboys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Twoboys Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Twoboys Portable Lights Products Offered

10.18.5 Twoboys Recent Development

10.19 Olight

10.19.1 Olight Corporation Information

10.19.2 Olight Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Olight Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Olight Portable Lights Products Offered

10.19.5 Olight Recent Development

10.20 Streamlight

10.20.1 Streamlight Corporation Information

10.20.2 Streamlight Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Streamlight Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Streamlight Portable Lights Products Offered

10.20.5 Streamlight Recent Development

10.21 Princeton

10.21.1 Princeton Corporation Information

10.21.2 Princeton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Princeton Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Princeton Portable Lights Products Offered

10.21.5 Princeton Recent Development

10.22 Wolf Eyes

10.22.1 Wolf Eyes Corporation Information

10.22.2 Wolf Eyes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Wolf Eyes Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Wolf Eyes Portable Lights Products Offered

10.22.5 Wolf Eyes Recent Development

10.23 Browning

10.23.1 Browning Corporation Information

10.23.2 Browning Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Browning Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Browning Portable Lights Products Offered

10.23.5 Browning Recent Development

11 Portable Lights Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Portable Lights Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Portable Lights Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

