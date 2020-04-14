E-Liquids Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2026| Halo, VMR Product, Turning Points Brands, Nasty Juice, NicVape

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global E-Liquids market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global E-Liquids market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global E-Liquids market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global E-Liquids market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global E-Liquids market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global E-Liquids market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global E-Liquids Market Research Report: Halo, VMR Product, Turning Points Brands, Nasty Juice, NicVape, Truvape, VaporCast, Space Jam, Kings Crest, Ripe Vapes, Nicquid, Dinner Lady, Vape Wild, Black Note, Halcyon Vapors

Global E-Liquids Market by Type: PG Base, VG Base, Blend PG & VG

Global E-Liquids Market by Application: Retail, Online

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global E-Liquids market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global E-Liquids market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global E-Liquids market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global E-Liquids market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global E-Liquids market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global E-Liquids market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global E-Liquids market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global E-Liquids market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global E-Liquids market?

Table Of Content

1 E-Liquids Market Overview

1.1 E-Liquids Product Overview

1.2 E-Liquids Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PG Base

1.2.2 VG Base

1.2.3 Blend PG & VG

1.3 Global E-Liquids Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global E-Liquids Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global E-Liquids Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global E-Liquids Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global E-Liquids Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global E-Liquids Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global E-Liquids Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global E-Liquids Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global E-Liquids Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global E-Liquids Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): E-Liquids Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the E-Liquids Industry

1.5.1.1 E-Liquids Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and E-Liquids Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for E-Liquids Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global E-Liquids Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by E-Liquids Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by E-Liquids Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players E-Liquids Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers E-Liquids Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 E-Liquids Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 E-Liquids Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by E-Liquids Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in E-Liquids as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into E-Liquids Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers E-Liquids Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global E-Liquids Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global E-Liquids Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global E-Liquids Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global E-Liquids Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global E-Liquids Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global E-Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global E-Liquids Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global E-Liquids Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global E-Liquids Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global E-Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America E-Liquids Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America E-Liquids Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific E-Liquids Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific E-Liquids Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe E-Liquids Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe E-Liquids Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America E-Liquids Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America E-Liquids Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa E-Liquids Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa E-Liquids Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global E-Liquids by Application

4.1 E-Liquids Segment by Application

4.1.1 Retail

4.1.2 Online

4.2 Global E-Liquids Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global E-Liquids Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global E-Liquids Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions E-Liquids Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America E-Liquids by Application

4.5.2 Europe E-Liquids by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific E-Liquids by Application

4.5.4 Latin America E-Liquids by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa E-Liquids by Application

5 North America E-Liquids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America E-Liquids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America E-Liquids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America E-Liquids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America E-Liquids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe E-Liquids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe E-Liquids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe E-Liquids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe E-Liquids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe E-Liquids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific E-Liquids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific E-Liquids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific E-Liquids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific E-Liquids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific E-Liquids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America E-Liquids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America E-Liquids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America E-Liquids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America E-Liquids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America E-Liquids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa E-Liquids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa E-Liquids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa E-Liquids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa E-Liquids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa E-Liquids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in E-Liquids Business

10.1 Halo

10.1.1 Halo Corporation Information

10.1.2 Halo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Halo E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Halo E-Liquids Products Offered

10.1.5 Halo Recent Development

10.2 VMR Product

10.2.1 VMR Product Corporation Information

10.2.2 VMR Product Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 VMR Product E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Halo E-Liquids Products Offered

10.2.5 VMR Product Recent Development

10.3 Turning Points Brands

10.3.1 Turning Points Brands Corporation Information

10.3.2 Turning Points Brands Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Turning Points Brands E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Turning Points Brands E-Liquids Products Offered

10.3.5 Turning Points Brands Recent Development

10.4 Nasty Juice

10.4.1 Nasty Juice Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nasty Juice Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Nasty Juice E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Nasty Juice E-Liquids Products Offered

10.4.5 Nasty Juice Recent Development

10.5 NicVape

10.5.1 NicVape Corporation Information

10.5.2 NicVape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 NicVape E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 NicVape E-Liquids Products Offered

10.5.5 NicVape Recent Development

10.6 Truvape

10.6.1 Truvape Corporation Information

10.6.2 Truvape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Truvape E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Truvape E-Liquids Products Offered

10.6.5 Truvape Recent Development

10.7 VaporCast

10.7.1 VaporCast Corporation Information

10.7.2 VaporCast Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 VaporCast E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 VaporCast E-Liquids Products Offered

10.7.5 VaporCast Recent Development

10.8 Space Jam

10.8.1 Space Jam Corporation Information

10.8.2 Space Jam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Space Jam E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Space Jam E-Liquids Products Offered

10.8.5 Space Jam Recent Development

10.9 Kings Crest

10.9.1 Kings Crest Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kings Crest Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Kings Crest E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Kings Crest E-Liquids Products Offered

10.9.5 Kings Crest Recent Development

10.10 Ripe Vapes

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 E-Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Ripe Vapes E-Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Ripe Vapes Recent Development

10.11 Nicquid

10.11.1 Nicquid Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nicquid Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Nicquid E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Nicquid E-Liquids Products Offered

10.11.5 Nicquid Recent Development

10.12 Dinner Lady

10.12.1 Dinner Lady Corporation Information

10.12.2 Dinner Lady Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Dinner Lady E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Dinner Lady E-Liquids Products Offered

10.12.5 Dinner Lady Recent Development

10.13 Vape Wild

10.13.1 Vape Wild Corporation Information

10.13.2 Vape Wild Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Vape Wild E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Vape Wild E-Liquids Products Offered

10.13.5 Vape Wild Recent Development

10.14 Black Note

10.14.1 Black Note Corporation Information

10.14.2 Black Note Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Black Note E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Black Note E-Liquids Products Offered

10.14.5 Black Note Recent Development

10.15 Halcyon Vapors

10.15.1 Halcyon Vapors Corporation Information

10.15.2 Halcyon Vapors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Halcyon Vapors E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Halcyon Vapors E-Liquids Products Offered

10.15.5 Halcyon Vapors Recent Development

11 E-Liquids Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 E-Liquids Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 E-Liquids Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

