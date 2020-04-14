Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2018-2026

The global Eddy Current NDT Equipment market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Eddy Current NDT Equipment market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Eddy Current NDT Equipment market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Eddy Current NDT Equipment across various industries.

Market Taxonomy

By Equipment Type

Inline

Offline

Rotational

Full-Body

By Technology

Single Frequency

Array Scanning

Multi Frequency

Pulsed Eddy Current

By Application

Measurement Non-Conductive Coating Thickness Metal Thickness



Detection Corrosion Flaw & Crack



Testing & inspection Hardness Testing Conductivity Testing Weld Inspection Surface Inspection Bolt Hole & Tubing Inspection



By End Use Industry

Transportation Aerospace Automotive Marine

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Heavy Engineering Equipment

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South East Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

The Eddy Current NDT Equipment market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

