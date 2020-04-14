High Throughput Process Development Market to Grow at Stellar CAGR 9% During the Forecast Period 2019 to 2029

Adoption of miniaturized bioreactors is a growing trend, replacing conventional bioreactor systems in the life sciences industry. The introduction of miniaturized, disposable bioreactors and micro platforms is boosting the adoption of such devices for the production and testing of new pharmaceutical products.

High throughput miniaturized bioreactor systems decrease the time for cell culture process development, thereby accelerating biopharmaceutical development.

For instance, Advanced Microscale Bioreactors is an automated microbioreactor system coupled with miniature single-use bioreactors that deliver higher volume. With an established biopharmaceutical industry, North America leads the global high throughput process development market.

The global high throughput process development market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Key Takeaways of High Throughput Process Development Market Study

By product type, tools and systems has emerged as the most lucrative segment in the high throughput process development market, owing to the increasing research & development activities and launch of analytical tools.

Mammalian cell culture & microbial fermentation accounts for a significant revenue share in the high throughput process development market, primarily attributed to the efficient usage of high throughput process development tools & systems for high purification and growth of mammalian cell lines.

Owing to increasing usage of various tools and systems for mass cultivation of cell lines, the upstream process is anticipated to be the most lucrative segment among under process development in the high throughput process development market.

Biopharmaceuticals contributes the maximum market share due to rise in the need for developing and launching of innovative products to meet growing clinical needs.

North America dominates the global high throughput process development market, owing to the presence of an established biopharmaceutical industry and and strong network of suppliers in the region.

“Consistent efforts taken by market players to come up with advanced products such as single-use bioreactors, and their availability in emerging countries such as India, China, and Mexico, are creating a favorable atmosphere for the growth of the high throughput process development market”, says a PMR analyst.

Launch of Innovative Products – Key Strategy of Industry Giants

Key players such as GE Healthcare, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fischer, and Eppendorf are investing in the development of various innovative products in the high throughput process development market.

Products such as GE Healthcare’s PreDictor plates for HTPD chromatography process, hardware & software solutions from Eppendorf AG such as New Brunswick BioCommand software, and New Brunswick’s BioFLo510 bioreactors are recently launched products by the leading companies. Software solutions launched lately by Tecan Group, such as the Fluent Gx Platform, and upcoming ground-breaking software platforms such as the MAPlinx OEM platform offer a wide range of applications in high throughput process development.

Moreover, the adoption of single-use bioreactors is likely to drive the growth of the high throughput process development market. Single-use bioreactors from GE Healthcare minimize cost and also provide time-efficient cleaning and other procedures. These bioreactors also increase annual production capacity of the product.

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on high throughput process development market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2014–2018 and projections for 2019–2029, on the basis of product type (tools & systems, consumables, software, and solutions & services), application (mammalian cell culture & microbial fermentation, process development & optimization, and others), process development (upstream process and downstream process) and end user (biopharmaceuticals, contract research & manufacturing organizations, academic & research institutes, and others), across seven major regions.

Companies covered in High Throughput Process Development Market Report