Drone Analytics Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2026



Complete study of the global Drone Analytics market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Drone Analytics industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Drone Analytics production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Drone Analytics market include _Airware (US), DroneDeploy (US), Delta Drone (France), Pix4D (Switzerland), PrecisionHawk (US), AeroVironment (US), VIATechnik (US), Esri (US), Kespy (US)

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Drone Analytics industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Drone Analytics manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Drone Analytics industry.

Global Drone Analytics Market Segment By Type:

Seismic, Acoustic, Magnetic, Infrared

Global Drone Analytics Market Segment By Application:

Agriculture & Forestry, Construction, Insurance, Mining & Quarrying, Utility, Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Drone Analytics industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Drone Analytics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Drone Analytics

1.2 Drone Analytics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Drone Analytics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Seismic

1.2.3 Acoustic

1.2.4 Magnetic

1.2.5 Infrared

1.3 Drone Analytics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Drone Analytics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Agriculture & Forestry

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Insurance

1.3.5 Mining & Quarrying

1.3.6 Utility

1.3.7 Telecommunication

1.3.8 Oil & Gas

1.3.9 Transportation

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Global Drone Analytics Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Drone Analytics Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Drone Analytics Market Size

1.5.1 Global Drone Analytics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Drone Analytics Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Drone Analytics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Drone Analytics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Drone Analytics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Drone Analytics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Drone Analytics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Drone Analytics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Drone Analytics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Drone Analytics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Drone Analytics Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Drone Analytics Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Drone Analytics Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Drone Analytics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Drone Analytics Production

3.4.1 North America Drone Analytics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Drone Analytics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Drone Analytics Production

3.5.1 Europe Drone Analytics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Drone Analytics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Drone Analytics Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Drone Analytics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Drone Analytics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Drone Analytics Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Drone Analytics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Drone Analytics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Drone Analytics Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Drone Analytics Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Drone Analytics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Drone Analytics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Drone Analytics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Drone Analytics Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Drone Analytics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Drone Analytics Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Drone Analytics Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Drone Analytics Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Drone Analytics Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Drone Analytics Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Drone Analytics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Drone Analytics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Drone Analytics Business

7.1 Airware (US)

7.1.1 Airware (US) Drone Analytics Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Drone Analytics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Airware (US) Drone Analytics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DroneDeploy (US)

7.2.1 DroneDeploy (US) Drone Analytics Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Drone Analytics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DroneDeploy (US) Drone Analytics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Delta Drone (France)

7.3.1 Delta Drone (France) Drone Analytics Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Drone Analytics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Delta Drone (France) Drone Analytics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Pix4D (Switzerland)

7.4.1 Pix4D (Switzerland) Drone Analytics Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Drone Analytics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Pix4D (Switzerland) Drone Analytics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 PrecisionHawk (US)

7.5.1 PrecisionHawk (US) Drone Analytics Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Drone Analytics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 PrecisionHawk (US) Drone Analytics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 AeroVironment (US)

7.6.1 AeroVironment (US) Drone Analytics Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Drone Analytics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 AeroVironment (US) Drone Analytics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 VIATechnik (US)

7.7.1 VIATechnik (US) Drone Analytics Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Drone Analytics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 VIATechnik (US) Drone Analytics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Esri (US)

7.8.1 Esri (US) Drone Analytics Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Drone Analytics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Esri (US) Drone Analytics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Kespy (US)

7.9.1 Kespy (US) Drone Analytics Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Drone Analytics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Kespy (US) Drone Analytics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Drone Analytics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Drone Analytics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Drone Analytics

8.4 Drone Analytics Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Drone Analytics Distributors List

9.3 Drone Analytics Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Drone Analytics Market Forecast

11.1 Global Drone Analytics Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Drone Analytics Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Drone Analytics Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Drone Analytics Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Drone Analytics Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Drone Analytics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Drone Analytics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Drone Analytics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Drone Analytics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Drone Analytics Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Drone Analytics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Drone Analytics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Drone Analytics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Drone Analytics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Drone Analytics Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Drone Analytics Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

