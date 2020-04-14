Animal Healthcare Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2015 – 2020

Assessment of the Global Animal Healthcare Market

The recent study on the Animal Healthcare market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Animal Healthcare market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Animal Healthcare market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Animal Healthcare market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Animal Healthcare market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Animal Healthcare market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Animal Healthcare market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Animal Healthcare market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Animal Healthcare across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Based on product type, the global Animal Healthcare market has been segmented into Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines. Feed Additive segment is estimated to account for 45% value share of the market by 2017 end. Pharmaceutical segment is expected to reach US$ 20,767.8 Mn by 2027 end and projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%. Vaccines segments is expected to be the least attractive segment by product type in the animal healthcare market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Animal Type

Based on animal type, the global Animal Healthcare market has been segmented into Production Animals and Companion Animals. Among the animal types, Production Animals segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 35,041.9 Mn by 2027 end. Companion Animals segment is expected to gain a market value of US$ 13,725.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.

Key Regions

The global Animal Healthcare market has been segmented into seven major regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America dominates the global market for Animal Healthcare and is expected to reach US$ 18,186.4 Mn by 2027 end. The Western Europe market is expected to account for the second largest market value share, followed by APEJ. North America and Europe collectively constitute more than 60% of the market share over the forecast period. Japan is expected to be the least attractive region for animal healthcare due to less pet adoption.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Animal Healthcare market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Animal Healthcare market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Animal Healthcare market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Animal Healthcare market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Animal Healthcare market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Animal Healthcare market establish their foothold in the current Animal Healthcare market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Animal Healthcare market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Animal Healthcare market solidify their position in the Animal Healthcare market?

