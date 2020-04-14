Laboratory Information Systems Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2015 – 2025

In 2029, the Laboratory Information Systems market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Laboratory Information Systems market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Laboratory Information Systems market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain of the laboratory information systems product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are laboratory information systems (LIS) software developers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the laboratory information systems value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and successes in laboratory information systems marketplace.

Detailed profiles of the laboratory information systems software developing companies are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, SWOT analysis and recent developments. Key players include Cerner Corp, Evident, McKesson, Medical Information Technology, Epic Systems Corporation, SCC Soft Computer, Roper Technologies Inc., CompuGroup Medical and LabWare.

Key Segments Covered

By End User Hospitals Clinics Independent laboratories Others

By Components Software Hardware Services

By Delivery Mode On-premises Cloud based



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. France Germany Spain Italy Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Cerner Corp

Evident

McKesson

Medical Information Technology

Epic Systems Corporation

SCC Soft Computer

Roper Technologies Inc.

CompuGroup Medical

LabWare

