Ready To Use Colloidal Silica Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2019-2020

Fact.MR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Colloidal Silica . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Colloidal Silica market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, a leading player in colloidal silica market, Nouryon (formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals) completed the expansion of colloidal silica in Sweden. The expansion has increased the production capacity of the surface-modified colloidal silica at the company’s Bohus site in Sweden.

In February 2019, W. R. Grace & Co. started the construction of a novel colloidal silica plant at the company’s leading manufacturing and R&D center in Worms, Germany.

In September 2018, a leading player in colloidal silica market, Evonik Industries, shared its plans to expand the company’s hydrophobic fumed silica capacities to cater to the growing demand for specialty silica varieties. The expansion aims at making 20% additional capacity for refinement hydrophilic silica available by the end of 2020.

Ecolab, Inc.

Established in 1923 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, the US, Ecolab, Inc. is a leading player in colloidal silica market, and provides products and services in the field of water, energy, and hygiene and operates in several segments, such as industrial, institutional, and energy.

Cabot Corporation

Founded in 1882 and based in Boston, MA, USA, Cabot Corporation (Cabot) is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company that primarily offers carbon black and rubber blacks.

Nissan Chemicals

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan a leading player in the colloidal silica market, Nissan Chemical Corp., engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals, and operates through segments, including Chemicals, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Materials, Wholesale Business, and Others.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Established in 1882 & based in Pittsburg, USA, PPG Industries, Inc. is a chemical manufacturer that produces and sells coatings, paints, specialty materials, and optical products.

W.R. Grace & Co.

Founded in 1854 and based in Columbia, USA, W. R. Grace & Co is a producer and marketer of specialty chemicals and materials. The product offerings of the company include catalysts, fine chemicals, molecular sieves, and synthetic silica.

