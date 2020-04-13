Vitamin C Ingredients Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand2018 – 2028

Report Description

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global vitamin C ingredients market. It provides historical data of 2013 along with estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on vitamin C ingredients for the global market. It includes drivers and restraints of the global vitamin C ingredients market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for vitamin C ingredients products. It also includes value chain analysis. In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and market key players and strategic overview. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of vitamin C ingredient manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by product type, form, source, process, end-use, and region.

Through a detailed study of the market, our analysts have observed that there is a tendency for end users of vitamin C ingredients to shift from synthetic to natural sources, which is likely to result in several number of new market entrants. Also, high prices of natural sources of vitamin C is deemed to cause a concern in raw material procurement. The report further states that the use of vitamin fortification in cosmetic and personal care products is likely to result in a lucrative market opportunity for producers of vitamin C ingredients targeting this segment.

The report includes vitamin C ingredients market company profiles and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). By form, the global vitamin C ingredients market is segmented as powder, granules, and others. By source, the global vitamin C ingredients market is segmented as natural and synthetic. By Process, the global vitamin C ingredients market is segmented as Reichstein Process and Two-stage Fermentation Process. By end-use, the global vitamin C ingredients market is segmented as food, beverages, cosmetic and personal care products, pharmaceuticals and animal feed.

For the calculation of revenue collection of average regional prices were obtained through primary quotes from numerous vitamin C ingredients manufacturers, exporters, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of vitamin C ingredients in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the vitamin C ingredients market by countries. Global market numbers by product type have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of vitamin C ingredients penetration. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major companies operating in the global vitamin C ingredients market are Foodchem International Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, and Glanbia Nutritionals China (Suzhou) Co., Ltd, Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., North China Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., The TNN Development Limited, Hunan Sunshine Bio-Tech Co., Ltd, Microbelcaps, Wuhan Yuancheng Gongchuang Technology Co.,Ltd, Hangzhou Focus Corporation, Beijing Heronsbill Food Material Co.,Ltd, Curechem Group, Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd., Manav Drugs, Akhil Healthcare Private Limited, China BBCA Group Corporation, AB Mauri Lanka and Merck.

Global Vitamin C Ingredients Market – By Product Type Ascorbic Acid Sodium Ascorbate Calcium Ascorbate Ascorbic Acid 90% Granulation Ascorbic Acid 95% Granulation Ascorbic Acid 97% Granulation Coated Vitamin C Others

Global Vitamin C Ingredients market – By Form Powder Granules Others

Global Vitamin C Ingredients market – By Source Natural Synthetic

Global Vitamin C Ingredients market – By Process Reichstein Process Two-stage Fermentation Process

Global Vitamin C Ingredients market – By End-Use Food Bakery Products Meat Products Jams and Jellies Sports Nutrition Others Beverages Juices Drinks Functional Beverages Cosmetic and Personal Care Products Pharmaceuticals Animal Feed

Global Vitamin C Ingredients market – By Region North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Japan Middle East and Africa (MEA)

