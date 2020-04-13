COVID-19 Impact on Sump Pumps Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Sump Pumps Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sump Pumps Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Sump Pumps Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Sump Pumps Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Sump Pumps Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Sump Pumps market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Sump Pumps Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Sump Pumps Market: Pentair, Zoeller, Franklin Electric, Liberty Pumps, Wayne, Xylem, Grundfos, Sulzer, WILO, Glentronics, RIDGID, Tsurumi Pump, LEO Group

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Sump Pumps Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Sump Pumps Market Segmentation By Product: Submersible Sump Pumps, Pedestal Sump Pumps, Others

Global Sump Pumps Market Segmentation By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Sump Pumps Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Sump Pumps Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sump Pumps Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Sump Pumps Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sump Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Submersible Sump Pumps

1.4.3 Pedestal Sump Pumps

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sump Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Sump Pumps Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sump Pumps Industry

1.6.1.1 Sump Pumps Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Sump Pumps Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Sump Pumps Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sump Pumps Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Sump Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Sump Pumps Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Sump Pumps Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Sump Pumps Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Sump Pumps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Sump Pumps Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Sump Pumps Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Sump Pumps Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Sump Pumps Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Sump Pumps Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Sump Pumps Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Sump Pumps Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Sump Pumps Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Sump Pumps Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Sump Pumps Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sump Pumps Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Sump Pumps Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Sump Pumps Production by Regions

4.1 Global Sump Pumps Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Sump Pumps Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Sump Pumps Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Sump Pumps Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Sump Pumps Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Sump Pumps Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Sump Pumps Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Sump Pumps Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Sump Pumps Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Sump Pumps Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Sump Pumps Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Sump Pumps Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Sump Pumps Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Sump Pumps Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Sump Pumps Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Sump Pumps Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Sump Pumps Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Sump Pumps Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Sump Pumps Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Sump Pumps Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Sump Pumps Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Sump Pumps Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Sump Pumps Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Sump Pumps Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Sump Pumps Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Sump Pumps Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Sump Pumps Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Sump Pumps Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Sump Pumps Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Sump Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Sump Pumps Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Sump Pumps Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Sump Pumps Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Sump Pumps Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Sump Pumps Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Sump Pumps Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Sump Pumps Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Sump Pumps Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Sump Pumps Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Sump Pumps Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Pentair

8.1.1 Pentair Corporation Information

8.1.2 Pentair Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Pentair Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Pentair Product Description

8.1.5 Pentair Recent Development

8.2 Zoeller

8.2.1 Zoeller Corporation Information

8.2.2 Zoeller Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Zoeller Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Zoeller Product Description

8.2.5 Zoeller Recent Development

8.3 Franklin Electric

8.3.1 Franklin Electric Corporation Information

8.3.2 Franklin Electric Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Franklin Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Franklin Electric Product Description

8.3.5 Franklin Electric Recent Development

8.4 Liberty Pumps

8.4.1 Liberty Pumps Corporation Information

8.4.2 Liberty Pumps Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Liberty Pumps Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Liberty Pumps Product Description

8.4.5 Liberty Pumps Recent Development

8.5 Wayne

8.5.1 Wayne Corporation Information

8.5.2 Wayne Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Wayne Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Wayne Product Description

8.5.5 Wayne Recent Development

8.6 Xylem

8.6.1 Xylem Corporation Information

8.6.2 Xylem Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Xylem Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Xylem Product Description

8.6.5 Xylem Recent Development

8.7 Grundfos

8.7.1 Grundfos Corporation Information

8.7.2 Grundfos Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Grundfos Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Grundfos Product Description

8.7.5 Grundfos Recent Development

8.8 Sulzer

8.8.1 Sulzer Corporation Information

8.8.2 Sulzer Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Sulzer Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Sulzer Product Description

8.8.5 Sulzer Recent Development

8.9 WILO

8.9.1 WILO Corporation Information

8.9.2 WILO Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 WILO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 WILO Product Description

8.9.5 WILO Recent Development

8.10 Glentronics

8.10.1 Glentronics Corporation Information

8.10.2 Glentronics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Glentronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Glentronics Product Description

8.10.5 Glentronics Recent Development

8.11 RIDGID

8.11.1 RIDGID Corporation Information

8.11.2 RIDGID Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 RIDGID Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 RIDGID Product Description

8.11.5 RIDGID Recent Development

8.12 Tsurumi Pump

8.12.1 Tsurumi Pump Corporation Information

8.12.2 Tsurumi Pump Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Tsurumi Pump Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Tsurumi Pump Product Description

8.12.5 Tsurumi Pump Recent Development

8.13 LEO Group

8.13.1 LEO Group Corporation Information

8.13.2 LEO Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 LEO Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 LEO Group Product Description

8.13.5 LEO Group Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Sump Pumps Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Sump Pumps Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Sump Pumps Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Sump Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Sump Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Sump Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Sump Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Sump Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Sump Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Sump Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Sump Pumps Sales Channels

11.2.2 Sump Pumps Distributors

11.3 Sump Pumps Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Sump Pumps Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

